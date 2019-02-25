FOX Sports Sun presents ‘Best of Wade’ Day in honor of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade

MIAMI (Feb. 25, 2019) – Throughout the day on Sunday, March 3, Miami HEAT fans can tune in on FOX Sports Sun, the local television home of the HEAT, and relive some of the most memorable games and moments from Dwyane Wade’s incredible career. The date, 3/3/19, will celebrate No. 3 with three “Best of Wade” classic game replays. All three of the classic games will include pop-ups featuring facts and tidbits about Wade’s accomplishments.

Sunday, March 3, “Best of Wade” Day Schedule:

11:30 a.m. Miami HEAT vs. Chicago Bulls, March 9, 2009

“This is my house!” Wade scored 48 points, stole the ball and launched the game winner at the buzzer in double overtime

5 p.m.: “Inside the HEAT: U.D. and D. Wade” replay

6 p.m.: Miami HEAT vs. Dallas Mavericks, 2006 NBA Finals Game Five

Wade scored 43 points in a 101-100 overtime win

8:30 p.m.: Miami HEAT vs. Dallas Mavericks, 2006 NBA Finals Game Six

Wade scored 36 points as the HEAT won their first NBA Championship

11 p.m.: “Inside the HEAT: U.D. and D. Wade” replay

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.