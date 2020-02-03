TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

STREAM IT LIVE ON FOX SPORTS GO

Florida Panthers (28-17-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (28-17-7, third in the Atlantic Division)

BOTTOM LINE

The Florida Panthers visit Toronto after the Maple Leafs took down Ottawa 2-1 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs are 8-6-1 against the rest of their division. Toronto ranks second in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 36.

The Panthers are 9-7-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Florida leads the league with 6.2 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau averaging 0.9.

In their last meeting on Jan. 12, Florida won 8-4. Mike Hoffman recorded two goals for the Panthers.

TOP PERFORMERS

Matthews has recorded 61 total points while scoring 36 goals and collecting 25 assists for the Maple Leafs. Zach Hyman has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Evgenii Dadonov leads the Panthers with 23 goals and has recorded 40 points. Hoffman has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES

Maple Leafs: Travis Dermott: day to day (illness).

Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body), Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (lower body).