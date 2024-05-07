Purdue star, NBA Draft prospect Zach Edey throws out first pitch at Cubs game
Purdue basketball star Zach Edey threw out the first pitch in the Chicago Cubs' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.
Edey, a projected first-round pick, is presumably in Chicago for Sunday's 2024 NBA Draft lottery, which will take place in the Windy City. Afterward, he took a picture with Clark the Cub, who needed some assistance getting eye-to-eye with the 7-foot-4 Edey.
Edey played baseball as a kid and was a pitcher.
Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game this past season for the Boilermakers, who reached the National Championship Game before losing to the UConn Huskies.
As for the game itself, San Diego got a road victory, beating Chicago 6-3.
