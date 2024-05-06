United Football League UFL 2024: Adrian Martinez-Kevin Austin Jr. TD leads top 10 plays from Week 6 Published May. 6, 2024 4:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Birmingham Stallions remain undefeated and secured a playoff spot in Week 6 after beating the Memphis Showboats, 39-21, on Saturday and sending them to 1-5 on the season.

The Houston Roughnecks also fell to 1-5 on the year after being taken down by the St. Louis Battlehawks, 22-8, on FOX. QB and MVP hopeful AJ McCarron's three-touchdown performance pushed his team to 5-1 on the season.

The Michigan Panthers (4-2) outlasted the Arlington Renegades, 28-27, sending the reigning XFL champions to 0-6 on the season after a last-second field goal from Jake Bates sealed the win for the home team. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Brahmas (4-2) came up short on the road, 18-12, against the DC Defenders (3-3).

That said, here are the top 10 plays from Week 6!

UFL Top 10 Plays from Week 6 | United Football League

10. WR Marcus Simms, Panthers

As mentioned, it was Jake Bates' heroic 42-yard field goal that sealed the deal for Michigan on Sunday. But Bates would not have gotten in range if not for Marcus Simms' 45-yard kick return. Simms' cause was aided by a 15-yard facemask penalty, which set up Bates for the game-winner.

9. K Jake Bates, Panthers

We may as well give Bates the MVP of this game. Not only did he knock the game-winning kick through the uprights, he stuck this impressive 60-yarder just before the half.

8. RB Mark Thompson, Roughnecks

The Roughnecks weren't necessarily looking for a TD on this fourth-and-2 handoff to Mark Thompson, but they certainly weren't disappointed with it. Thompson's crafty run marked Houston's first score of the game early in the fourth quarter.

7. S Markel Roby, Roughnecks

Sticking with the Houston game, but this time moving over to the defensive side of the ball, Markel Roby's leaping interception in the end zone stopped St. Louis's third drive cold in its tracks.

6. CB Anthoula Kelly, Defenders

San Antonio's passing game was sent a message on the second play from scrimmage. Kelly was not fazed by the pump fake from Quinten Dormady and whirled around to make a superb interception at the 38-yard line.

5. QB AJ McCarron to WR Hakeem Butler, Battlehawks

McCarron and Butler make a repeat appearance on the top 10 list with this 36-yard pitch-and-catch that effectively stamped their team's win.

4. QB Jordan Ta'amu to WR Kelvin Harmon, Defenders

It took D.C. six quarters to score its first TD against San Antonio this season. All it needed to see was one, as the squad put up three more scores, including this game-winner from Ta'amu to Harmon.

3. QB Adrian Martinez to WR Marlon Williams, Stallions

Adrian Martinez cooked against the Showboats on Saturday. The MVP candidate rattled off four TDs in the playoff-clinching win and notched a spot in this week's top 10 with this rope to Marlon Williams.

2. QB Adrian Martinez to TE Jordan Thomas, Stallions

This one was all about the catch. Sure, Martinez's throw was a dime, but Thomas' one-handed snag could be framed and hung on a wall.

1. QB Adrian Martinez to WR Kevin Austin Jr., Stallions

That Martinez name is starting to sound familiar. Martinez supplied the lob on the pass, and it was Kevin Austin Jr.'s speed and skill that finished it off. The top play was good for 80 yards, and it put Birmingham up 31-9.

