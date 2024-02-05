United Football League How to watch the 2024 UFL Season: TV channels, streaming, dates, times Published Feb. 5, 2024 10:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The inaugural UFL season kicks off on March 30, 2024. Check out the complete details on how to watch this year’s UFL slate, including dates, streaming and TV channels.

When does the UFL season start?

The 2024 UFL season starts with a double header on FOX. The Birmingham Stallions visit Arlington Renegades at 1 p.m. ET followed by the St. Louis Battlehawks versus the Michigan Panthers at 4 p.m.

How can I watch the 2024 UFL season? What channels will it be on?

The UFL season will be aired on:

FOX

FS1

ABC

ESPN

How can I stream the UFL or watch without cable?

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry the channels above, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

UFL games on FOX and FS1 will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the UFL on your local FOX and ABC stations. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

When do the UFL playoffs start?

The UFL playoffs will consist of two rounds - the conference championship and the UFL championship. Check out the schedule below:

Saturday, June 8 - Conference Championship, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9 - Conference Championship, TBA (FOX)

Sunday, June 16 - UFL Championship, TBA (FOX)

Which teams will play in the UFL?

For teams and rosters, check out our UFL roster guide.

How can I watch UFL highlights?

UFL highlights from games airing on FOX and FS1 can be found on the FOX Sports UFL highlights page.

What is the 2024 UFL Schedule?

The full dates, times and matchups are available on our 2024 UFL schedule page.

