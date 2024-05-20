United Football League UFL MVP power rankings: Battlehawks' Hakeem Butler enters after Week 8 Published May. 20, 2024 7:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 8 of the UFL season came and went, and the Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated on the season after taking down the Houston Roughnecks (1-7) in a thriller at Protective Stadium.

Elsewhere, the Michigan Panthers (6-2) took down the Memphis Showboats (1-7) on Saturday.

On Sunday, the St. Louis Battlehawks (6-2) outlasted the DC Defenders (3-5) at home, and the Arlington Renegades (1-7) once again came up short on the road against the San Antonio Brahmas (6-2).

Here's a look at which players stood out in Week 8 for the MVP race.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Adrian Martinez , QB, Birmingham Stallions

Week 8 result: Defeated Houston Roughnecks, 35-28

Week 8 stats: 19 of 31 (61.3%) for 173 passing yards, five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), one interception and 44 rushing yards on six carries

There’s not much that can happen that would stop Martinez from winning MVP honors at this point. He has proven to be the best player on the best team in the UFL, leading a Birmingham offense that scores at least 30 points each time he starts.

Martinez ranks fourth in passing (1,375 yards) and first in rushing (431) among UFL players, averaging 9.8 yards per carry, and he's responsible for a league-high 16 touchdowns.

He's also showing growth in his game with a downfield accuracy that might make Nebraska fans envious — where was this guy in Lincoln? Head coach Skip Holtz has put the offense in Martinez's hands, infused him with confidence and watched him win the job outright from former third-round NFL pick Matt Corral.

2. Hakeem Butler, WR, St. Louis Battlehawks

Week 8 result: Defeated DC Defenders, 26-21

Week 8 stats: Three receptions for 39 yards on six targets

I wondered just what Battlehawks offensive coordinator Bruce Gradkowski would do to get Butler, arguably the UFL’s best wideout, targets without QB AJ McCarron out — and I wondered how defenses would adapt to the 6-foot-6 Iowa State standout’s ability to take over a game.

With backup Manny Wilkins making his first start, Gradkowski dialed up crossing routes and screens to try to get his best playmaker the ball, and the Defenders rocked him for it. However, defenses choosing to commit more resources to the man who leads the league in receptions (38), receiving yards (567) and touchdowns (5) must be acknowledged.

3. Jake Bates , K, Michigan Panthers

Week 8 result: Defeated Memphis Showboats, 24-18

Week 8 stats: 0 for 1

Yes, Bates missed for the first time all year at Ford Field last weekend, but he has still made more field goals than any other kicker in the league (15). Plus, he has three makes from 60-plus yards and has forced defenses to bear down near the 50-yard line because they know head coach Mike Nolan has a weapon that can get him three points from the logo.

As the playoffs approach, clutching kicking — and there’s been a ton of it in the UFL this season — will be at a premium, especially if the Panthers can steal home-field advantage from the Stallions in the coming weeks ahead of the USFL Conference title game.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League Birmingham Stallions

share