FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's UFL Week 9 picks

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 9 of the UFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the UFL Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Read below for my thoughts on Week 9, which can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

Let's dive into the questions and predictions below.

1) Which QB will have the most PASSING COMPLETIONS?

Luis Perez, Quinten Dormady, Jordan Ta’amu, Adrian Martinez

Jordan Ta’amu is third in the UFL in passing yards. His Defenders are playing the Memphis Showboats, who easily have the worst defense in the league. Memphis is allowing 245.4 pass yards per game, and more importantly (as it relates to this question), the Showboats allow 72% of passes against them to get completed. So I’m going with Ta’amu to have the most completions.

Prediction: Jordan Ta’amu



2) Which team will score the most TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS in Week 9?

Birmingham Stallions, San Antonio Brahmas, Memphis Showboats, DC Defenders

DC is playing Memphis this weekend and the Showboats have allowed 32 touchdowns. That's nine more touchdowns than the next defense in the UFL.

Prediction: Defenders

3) Order the teams by who will have the most TOTAL YARDS from highest to lowest:

Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

St. Louis is playing an Arlington defense that’s just not good. The Renegades allow 319 yards per game. The Battlehawks are efficient and quarterback AJ McCarron ranks second in passing yards in the league.

Prediction: Battlehawks, Panthers, Showboats, Roughnecks

4) Will the TOTAL SCORE of the DC@MEM game be OVER or UNDER 45.5 points?

Over 45.5 points OR Under 45.5 points

Memphis is allowing 30 points a game and I can’t see this one being a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Over 45.5 points

5) Order the following by who will have the most RUSHING YARDS from highest to lowest

T.J. Pledger IV, John Lovett, Matthew Colburn II, Adrian Martinez

The Stallions are playing San Antonio — a team that's decent at stopping the run, but that’s usually against traditional runs. Martinez is averaging nearly 10 rushing yards per attempt at the quarterback position. It’s hard to game plan when you're facing a quarterback who can rack up the rushing yards.

Prediction: Adrian Martinez, Matthew Colburn, John Lovett, T.J. Pledger IV

6) What will be the outcome of this game?

Michigan Panthers win by 4 points or more OR Houston Roughnecks win, or lose by 3 points or fewer

Houston is 1-7 and has the worst scoring offense in the league. The Roughnecks average just over 15 points per game. Michigan is 6-2 and has clinched its spot in the postseason. The Panthers are going to keep it rolling against Houston.

Prediction: Panthers win by 4 points or more

Tiebreaker — What will be the final score?

Prediction: Panthers 23, Roughnecks 10

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

