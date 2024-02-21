United Football League UFL announces 2024 coaching staffs for all eight teams Updated Feb. 21, 2024 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United Football League has announced the coaching staffs for its inaugural 2024 season, confirming the returns of several coaches who led their respective squads in the XFL and USFL last year before the two leagues merged this winter.

That group includes Bob Stoops, the legendary Oklahoma coach who led the Arlington Renegades to an XFL championship last year and returns to the Renegades under the new UFL. Skip Holtz also returns to the Birmingham Stallions after leading them to back-to-back USFL championships in 2022 and 2023. The Renegades and Stallions will open the UFL in a battle of title winners on March 30.

"We have assembled an excellent roster of head coaches, coaching staffs, and player personnel executives to lead our athletes," said Russ Brandon, president and CEO of the UFL. "We want our players to continue to chase their dreams and provide them every opportunity to unlock their potential both on and off the field. By providing our athletes with high-level experienced professionals in every area of their football experience (coaching, athletic training, performance science, player development), we hope to assist these talented young men in achieving their goals."

Other notable names among UFL head coaches include Wade Phillips, the longtime NFL coach and Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator, taking over the San Antonio Brahmas after leading the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2023. The Roughnecks, meanwhile, have been combined with the USFL's Houston Gamblers franchise and Curtis "C.J." Johnson, who served as Gamblers head coach last year, now leads the new-look Roughnecks.

Former NFL tight end Anthony Becht returns for a second season as St. Louis Battlehawks head coach after leading one of the XFL's best-supported teams last year, while Mike Nolan and Reggie Barlow also return as Michigan Panthers and D.C. Defenders head coaches, respectively. John DeFillipo, who led the USFL's New Orleans Breakers last year, is taking over as the Memphis Showboats' head coach to round out the list.

"The depth of knowledge and experience these coaches bring to the table is incredible and speaks to the high caliber of talent the UFL set out to assemble for the 2024 season," said UFL head of football operations Daryl Johnston. "The impact they will have on our players will go beyond X's and O's, and we look forward to watching them grow as young men as well as players as they continue to chase their football dream."

Notable names among the UFL's assistant coach ranks include Chuck Long, a former assistant under Stoops and the late Mike Leach at Oklahoma, as Renegades offensive coordinator; Scott Spurrier, son of legendary college football coach Steve Spurrier, as Renegades special teams coordinator, former longtime NFL defensive coordinator and Buffalo Bills head coach Gregg Williams as Defenders defensive coordinator.

Here are the coaching staffs for each UFL team. The UFL will announce additional coaches at a later date.

Arlington Renegades

Bob Stoops, Head Coach

Rick Mueller, General Manager

Reggie Davis, Tight Ends/Running Backs

Jay Hayes, Defensive Coordinator

Jonathan Himebauch, Offensive Line

Chuck Long, Offensive Coordinator/QBs/WRs

Matt McMillen, Quality Control

Marvin Sanders, Defensive Backs

Bill Sheridan, Linebackers

Scott Spurrier, Special Teams

Birmingham Stallions

Skip Holtz, Head Coach

Zach Potter, General Manager

Chris Boniol, Special Teams

Corey Chamblin, Secondary

John Chavis, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

David DeGuglielmo, Offensive Line

Bill Johnson, Defensive Line

Mike Jones, Wide Receivers

Phillip Montgomery, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs/Tight Ends

Daric Riley, Assistant Secondary

D.C. Defenders

Reggie Barlow, Head Coach

Von Hutchins, General Manager

Vernon Dean, Defensive Backs

Fred Kaiss, Offensive Coordinator

Sean Anderson, Wide Receivers

Russ Ehrenfeld, Offensive Line

Deion Harris, Linebackers

Shannon Harris, Quarterbacks

Jeremy Watkins, Defensive Line

Gregg Williams, Defensive Coordinator

Houston Roughnecks

CJ Johnson, Head Coach

Lionel Vital, General Manager

Garret Chachere, Special Teams/Running Backs

Bob Connelly, Offensive Line

Kwahn Drake, Defensive Line

Jordan Higgins, Tight Ends

Brett Maxie, Defensive Backs

Eric Price, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Zach Shagi, Assistant Secondary

Chris Wilson, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Memphis Showboats

John DeFilippo, Head Coach

Dennis Polian, General Manager

Kirk Doll, Special Teams/Running Backs

Carnell Lake, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Doug Martin, Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Paul Pasqualoni, Linebackers

Steven Thompson, Assistant Linebackers

Jim Turner, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

T.J. Vernieri, Tight Ends

Michigan Panthers

Mike Nolan, Head Coach

Steve Kozar, General Manager

Collin Bauer, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line

Marcel Bellefeuille, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Jaron Fairman, Special Teams/Wide Receivers

Tim Holt, Offensive Line

Brock Marion, Defensive Backs

Jordan Pavlisin, Running Backs

Christian Runza, Linebackers

Gary Watkins, Tight Ends

San Antonio Brahmas

Wade Phillips, Head Coach

Marc Lillibridge, General Manager

Chris Achuff, Defensive Line

Derrick Berry, Linebackers

Andre Gurode, Offensive Line

Payton Pardee, Wide Receivers/Special Teams

Will Reed, Defensive Coordinator

A.J. Smith, Offensive Coordinator

Marvin Williams, Running Backs

St. Louis Battlehawks

Anthony Becht, Head Coach

Dave Boller, General Manager

Donnie Abraham, Defensive Coordinator

Martin Bayless, Secondary

Kyle Caskey, Running Backs/Special Teams

Chris Claiborne, Linebackers

La’Roi Glover, Defensive Line

Bruce Gradkowski, Offensive Coordinator

Gino Gradkowski, Offensive Line

Phil McGeoghan, Wide Receivers

