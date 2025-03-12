United Football League
UFL launches FAST, a new technology-focused innovation division
United Football League

UFL launches FAST, a new technology-focused innovation division

Updated Mar. 12, 2025 6:02 p.m. ET

A new technology-focused innovation division is coming to the UFL.

The league announced the creation of FAST (Football Advancement through Sports Technology) on Wednesday as the 2025 season approaches. FAST will work with sports media and technology companies to test, develop and launch products that are intended to advance the game of football.

"Innovation is a cornerstone of the United Football League," UFL Senior Vice President of Technology Scott Harniman said in a press release. "FAST will create a blueprint for companies with products and services designed to have a positive impact on the way professional football is played, coached, and consumed by fans." 

All eight teams in the UFL are currently in the middle of training camp and practices, which are being held in Arlington, Texas. FAST will provide its partners with access to over 600 players and coaches for testing and development and will use Choctaw Stadium as its testing venue.

ADVERTISEMENT

FAST will focus primarily on three key areas for the 2025 season by teaming up with the following partners:

  • Mindfly will provide an immersive player POV camera.
  • SkillCorner will use computer vision to provide tracking data.
  • Sportable will offer sensor-based ball and player tracking.

"The ultimate goal of FAST will be to shrink product development cycles and test, gate and launch innovations and services that have the ability to take the game to a new level," UFL Vice President of Football Technology Brad Campbell said.

The 2025 UFL season is set to kick off on March 28 when the St. Louis Battlehawks take on the Houston Roughnecks on FOX.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from United Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 UFL schedule: Dates, times, when does the regular season start?

2025 UFL schedule: Dates, times, when does the regular season start?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes