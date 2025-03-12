United Football League UFL launches FAST, a new technology-focused innovation division Updated Mar. 12, 2025 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A new technology-focused innovation division is coming to the UFL .

The league announced the creation of FAST (Football Advancement through Sports Technology) on Wednesday as the 2025 season approaches. FAST will work with sports media and technology companies to test, develop and launch products that are intended to advance the game of football.

"Innovation is a cornerstone of the United Football League," UFL Senior Vice President of Technology Scott Harniman said in a press release. "FAST will create a blueprint for companies with products and services designed to have a positive impact on the way professional football is played, coached, and consumed by fans."

All eight teams in the UFL are currently in the middle of training camp and practices, which are being held in Arlington, Texas. FAST will provide its partners with access to over 600 players and coaches for testing and development and will use Choctaw Stadium as its testing venue.

FAST will focus primarily on three key areas for the 2025 season by teaming up with the following partners:

Mindfly will provide an immersive player POV camera.

SkillCorner will use computer vision to provide tracking data.

Sportable will offer sensor-based ball and player tracking.

"The ultimate goal of FAST will be to shrink product development cycles and test, gate and launch innovations and services that have the ability to take the game to a new level," UFL Vice President of Football Technology Brad Campbell said.

The 2025 UFL season is set to kick off on March 28 when the St. Louis Battlehawks take on the Houston Roughnecks on FOX.

