Who's playing in the UFL this season? See the rosters for all eight teams

The 2025 UFL season is fast approaching, and we're taking a closer look at who landed on which rosters this season.

Each team carries a 75-man roster into training camp before the regular-season rosters are trimmed to 50 players (45 active on game day).

The reigning champion Stallions are headlined by quarterbacks Matt Corral, Alex McGough and J'Mar Smith.

Corral appeared in four games (three starts) for the Stallions last season, passing for 494 yards and two touchdowns.

After leading the Stallions to back-to-back USFL championships in 2022 and 2023 and being named the 2023 USFL MVP, McGough is back with Birmingham after a short stint in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers .

Smith was the Stallions' starter for the 2023 USFL season, which was cut short after an injury to his left (non-throwing) ring finger landed him on injured reserve for the remainder of that season.

Other notable names include running back C.J. Marable and linebacker DeMarquis Gates.

The Stallions' full and most up-to-date 2025 roster can be found here.

Quarterbacks Danny Etling and E.J. Perry return for Michigan in 2025 after splitting time as the team's starters in 2024. Etling threw for 786 yards, five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) and two interceptions to go with 143 rushing yards last season.

Star running back Matthew Colburn is also back for the Panthers. He rushed for a team-high 401 yards on 4.5 yards per carry with his 50.1 rushing yards per game ranking third in the league in 2024. Wide receiver Marcus Simms will look to follow up his productive 2024 season (23 receptions for 426 yards and three scores) with another strong year.

Defensively, Michigan has two of the top defensive players from the 2024 season on its roster. Defensive end Breeland Speaks led the UFL with 9.5 sacks last season, while free safety Kai Nacua was tied for the league lead in interceptions with three.

The Panthers' full and most up-to-date 2025 roster can be found here.

After finishing with the league's second-worst record in 2024, the Showboats are looking to turn things around in 2025. They hold the rights to former Kansas quarterback Jason Bean, who they selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the latest draft. Quarterback Quinten Dormady is also back after starting six games for the Showboats last season.

The Showboats also hold the rights to running back Blake Watson, who they selected in the second round of the draft before he recorded some playing time with the NFL's Denver Broncos in 2024. Their leading rusher from last season, Darius Victor, isn't on the roster, but they return two wide receivers who finished in the top 10 in receiving yards last season: Jonathan Adams and Daewood Davis.

The Showboats' full and most up-to-date 2025 roster can be found here.

Houston finished with the league's worst record in 2024, causing it to make some changes over the offseason. It signed former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown, as he'll make his UFL debut this season. It also took former Charlotte and Michigan defensive end Eyabi Okie-Anoma with the second overall pick in the draft.

The Roughnecks, hoping to add some pop out of their backfield, also added former Brahmas running back Morgan Ellison. He rushed for 206 yards on 6.6 yards per attempt last season, joining a backfield that had a pair of 200-plus-yard rushers in T.J. Pledger IV and Mark Thompson. Wide receiver Justin Hall is back after finishing tied for first in receptions (56) and third in receiving yards (603) to go with three receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, safety Markel Roby is also back with the team after recording three interceptions last season, which was tied for the most in the league.

The Roughnecks' full and most up-to-date 2025 roster can be found here.

Safety Lukas Denis is returing for St. Louis this season after a short stint with the Atlanta Falcons last season. In 2023, Denis had a pair of interceptions to go with 37 tackles in 10 games with the Battlehawks in the XFL.

Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht has also been raving about their top-tier free agent signings of wideouts Andy Isabella and Denzel Mims and linebacker Kemoko Turay.

The Battlehawks' full and most up-to-date 2025 roster can be found here.

Kicker Donald "Deestroying" De La Haye is back with San Antonio Brahmas for the 2025 season. He won the kicking job for the Brahmas during the 2024 season and played two games before suffering a season-ending injury in the second week of the 2024 season. De La Haye averaged 68.3 yards on eight kickoffs for San Antonio.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano joined the Brahmas after appearing in four games for the Roughnecks last season.

The Brahmas' full and most up-to-date 2025 roster can be found here.

Quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, a top candidate for UFL MVP in 2024, is back with the Defenders after a strong 2024 season highlighted by 1,846 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns. Former Oklahoma State and Ole Miss signal-caller Spencer Sanders joins Ta'amu on the depth chart.

Receiver Chris Rowland, who led the Defenders in both kick return and punt return yards last season, and Malik Fisher, who led the team in sacks, return as well.

The Defenders' full and most up-to-date 2025 roster can be found here.

Quarterback Luis Perez has re-signed with the Renegades for the upcoming season. Perez, the 2023 XFL legacy Championship MVP, finished the 2024 UFL campaign leading the league in passing, averaging 230 yards per game, with a total of 2309 yards for the season, surpassing all UFL quarterbacks by over 400 yards.

Arlington also agreed to terms with two-time Gagliardi Trophy Winner Luke Lehnen, a starter at quarterback who played every game the past four seasons for North Central College, completing 178 of 257 passes (69.3%) for 2,960 yards and 39 touchdowns while also running for 924 yards and a career-high 14 rushing touchdowns.

The Renegades' full and most up-to-date 2025 roster can be found here.

