United Football League How to watch the UFL: TV channels, streaming, dates, times for 2025 season Updated Feb. 23, 2025 3:28 p.m. ET

The 2025 United Football League season runs from March to June, beginning with UFL Kickoff Weekend starting on Friday, March 28 and culminating in the 2025 UFL Championship Game on June 14.

Here's how to watch this season's 43 total games in the United States. Game times can be found here.

FOX Sports : FOX will air 21 regular-season and postseason games, including a Friday night game each week during the 10-week regular season, starting with the season opener on March 28. The kickoff game will be the first of many games held on a Friday this year, as the league adds Friday night football to its 2025 campaign.

FS1 : Select games will also be televised on FS1.

ABC/ESPN: ABC will broadcast 12 games, including the 2025 UFL Championship Game on Saturday, June 14. Additional games will be available on ESPN and ESPN2.

*There will be five doubleheaders this season, which will be broadcast on FOX, ABC and ESPN. The conference championships, which will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for a spot in the title game, will air on Sunday, June 8 on ABC (3 p.m. ET) and FOX (6 p.m. ET).

*Fans in Canada can access games through international networks/streaming services that carry FOX Sports or ESPN.

2025 Season Overview

Regular Season : March 28 to June 1 (40 regular-season games)

Playoffs: June 8 to June 14 (three postseason games)

Teams/Conferences

There are eight total teams in the UFL — four former teams from the now defunct United States Football League (USFL) and Xtreme Football League (XFL).

USFL Conference

XFL Conference

