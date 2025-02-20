United Football League
2025 UFL Championship odds: Birmingham Stallions early favorites to win it all
Updated Feb. 20, 2025 12:52 p.m. ET

The 2025 UFL season kicks off on March 28, and fans can catch some of the exciting action on FOX

And even though we're more than a month away from the start of the season, bettors are already diving into the odds for the spring football league's championship futures.

Will the Birmingham Stallions win it all again, or will a long shot like the Houston Roughnecks hoist the trophy at the end of the season?

Check out the early odds at BetMGM as of Feb. 20.

2025 UFL Championship Winner

Birmingham Stallions: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
St. Louis Battlehawks: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
D.C. Defenders: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
San Antonio Brahmas: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Michigan Panthers: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Arlington Renegades: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Memphis Showboats: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Houston Roughnecks: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

