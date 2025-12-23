UFL's Orlando Storm Hire Former Battlehawks HC, Jets TE Anthony Becht as Coach

The Orlando Storm have found their leader, as the soon-to-be new UFL team announced on Tuesday morning that it has hired former St. Louis Battlehawks coach and NFL tight end Anthony Becht as its head coach.

"Today, I am filled with mixed emotions as I leave a city and team that I love – the St. Louis Battlehawks – to take on the exciting challenge of building a new team – the Orlando Storm," Becht said in a statement. "I look forward to returning to my home state of the last 21 years, where I played three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and welcome the task ahead in adding to the great tradition of football in the Sunshine State. I also want to thank Battlehawks Nation for all of their support. You will forever be in my heart."

"Anthony Becht has been a tremendous coach and ambassador for the United Football League, and I have no doubt he’ll bring that same passion and leadership to the Orlando Storm," UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole said in a statement. "As a Florida resident and former Buccaneer, he understands what football means to this state. We’re excited about bringing both Anthony and the Storm to Orlando and building something special for this community."

The Storm will be one of three new teams in the UFL next season, the Columbus Aviators and Louisville Kings being the other two. The three aforementioned teams are replacing the Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats and San Antonio Brahmas.

Becht, who played tight end at West Virginia from 1995-99, was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 27 pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

After spending five seasons with the Jets (2000-04), Becht played three seasons for the Buccaneers (2005-07), followed by one-year stints with the Rams (2008), Arizona Cardinals (2009) and Kansas City Chiefs (2011). Becht finished his NFL career with 21 receiving touchdowns.

The former tight end began his coaching career in 2019 as tight ends coach for San Diego, which was a one-year stint. Becht later became the Battlehawks' head coach in 2023, with St. Louis going a combined 22-10 (regular season plus playoffs) from 2023-25. Meanwhile, Becht has been the radio color commentator for the Jets since 2024.

The 2026 season will be the third year of the UFL, which formed after the USFL and XFL merged.

