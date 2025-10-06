United Football League 'Football Craze That's Second to None': United Football League Unveils New Franchises Updated Oct. 7, 2025 10:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United Football League will begin next season with three new franchises in three new cities when play kicks off on March 27, 2026.

The league's three newcomers — the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings and Orlando Storm — will join current United Football League teams — the Birmingham Stallions, DC Defenders and St. Louis Battlehawks. Meanwhile, two of the league's legacy teams will switch names, as the Arlington Renegades will become the Dallas Renegades and the Houston Roughnecks will be named the Houston Gamblers.

The three newcomers — the Aviators, the Kings and the Storm — will replace the Michigan Panthers, Memphis Showboats and San Antonio Brahmas, which competed in the league during its first two seasons.

The Aviators will play their home games at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, the Kings will play their home games at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, and the Storm will play their home games at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new cities were selected from more than 30 applicants due to their respective communities’ affinity and affection for college and professional football, which were important identifiers for the league.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mike Repole, who recently joined the United Football League ownership group, is looking to enhance the game-day experience for fans while creating a product that football fans can be proud of.

"There’s a football craze here that’s second-to-none," Repole told me. "We plan on benefiting from that and playing a big role in creating a great product nationally and locally with a great culture, great environment, great energy, fast-paced, accessible, approachable, family fun and affordable."

In addition to its new markets in place, the league also announced new venues for two legacy teams. The Dallas Renegades (formerly the Arlington Renegades) will play their home games at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and the Houston Gamblers (formerly the Houston Roughnecks) will relocate to Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

The move to smaller stadiums — all seating fewer than 21,000 — is an attempt by the United Football League to create a louder, more exciting experience for fans while continuing to deliver a superior television product across networks.

The league will maintain eight teams but eliminate conference affiliations — a move aimed at enhancing the fan experience. The top four teams at the end of the 43-game regular season will advance to the playoffs.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him @RJ_Young .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United Football League

What did you think of this story?

share