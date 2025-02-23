United Football League UFL 2025: Breaking down upcoming season by the numbers Published Feb. 23, 2025 2:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Here's what to know about the upcoming 2025 UFL season by the numbers:

43: League media partners FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and ESPN Deportes will present all 43 UFL games during the league’s second season (40 regular-season games, two playoff games, one championship game).

21: FOX Sports will show 21 regular-season and postseason games across FOX (20) and FS1 (1) this season.

10: The number of weeks in the regular season and the number of live regular-season matchups on Fridays as part of the new FOX UFL Friday. Action begins with UFL Kickoff Weekend on Friday, March 28. The kickoff game will be the first of many games held on a Friday this year, as the league adds Friday night football to its 2025 campaign.

8: The UFL features eight teams — four former USFL and four former XFL teams. The USFL Conference is made up of the Birmingham Stallions , Houston Roughnecks , Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers . The XFL Conference includes the Arlington Renegades , DC Defenders , San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks .

5: This season's number of doubleheaders, which will be broadcast on FOX, ESPN and ABC.

4: The UFL is owned by four entities — FOX Sports, RedBird Capital Partners, Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. FOX Sports owns half of the league, while the other half is shared by the other three. Garcia was previously the co-owner and chair of the XFL.

2: The conference championships, which will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for a spot in the title game, will air on Sunday, June 8 on ABC (3 p.m. ET) and FOX (6 p.m. ET). The 2025 UFL Championship Game will follow on June 14.

74: The percentage of all UFL games that will air either on FOX or ABC this season.

7: The number of cities hosting UFL games this season. Season tickets for the 2025 season are available in Arlington, Birmingham, D.C., Houston, Memphis, San Antonio and St. Louis and are on sale now at theufl.com/tickets .

25-0: The Stallions shut out the Brahmas in the inaugural UFL Championship Game last year, 25-0. The win marked the third straight spring football title for Birmingham after back-to-back USFL championships in 2022 and 2023.

250: The number of UFL players who were called to the NFL for workouts after Year 1, with 78 individuals signing contracts to attend 30 NFL team training camps and 21 stars landing on NFL rosters .

