United Football League UFL announces team matchups for 2025 season Updated Oct. 8, 2024 2:18 p.m. ET

On Tuesday, the UFL announced its team matchups for the 2025 season.

Below is a home/away breakdown for all eight clubs (bolded italicized teams denote in-conference matchups):

USFL CONFERENCE

Birmingham Stallions

Home: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas.

Away: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Houston Roughnecks

Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas

Memphis Showboats

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas

Michigan Panthers

Home: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, St. Louis Battlehawks

XFL CONFERENCE

Arlington Renegades

Home: D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

DC Defenders

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

Away: Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks

San Antonio Brahmas

Home: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats

Away: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, St. Louis Battlehawks

St. Louis Battlehawks

Home: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas (The Battlehawks will host six home games)

Away: Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats

The 2025 season will start with UFL Kickoff Weekend on March 28, 2025. The campaign will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by a two-week postseason consisting of XFL and USFL conference championship games, and then the UFL Championship on June 14, 2025. All games will once again be aired on FOX, ABC and ESPN.

The kickoff game will be held on a Friday night as the UFL adds Friday night football to its 2025 season schedule. All games in the new time slot will be broadcast on FOX.

"Adding Friday nights to our spring football schedule speaks to how strong our league has become," Russ Brandon , president and CEO of the UFL, said in September. "Our teams have been working diligently this offseason to prepare for 2025, and look forward to bringing that work to life and sharing it with our fans in season two."

Season tickets for 2025 go on sale to the public starting Oct. 15.

