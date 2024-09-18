United Football League UFL announces 2025 season kickoff date, addition of Friday night games Published Sep. 18, 2024 5:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United Football League has announced its return date for the 2025 season, with the UFL Kickoff Weekend set to begin March 28.

The kickoff game will be held on a Friday night as the UFL adds Friday night football to its 2025 season schedule. All games in the new time slot will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports app. The teams in the kickoff game are not yet known, but it's likely one of them will be the Birmingham Stallions, who won the inaugural UFL title in 2024 after three straight USFL championships.

"Adding Friday nights to our spring football schedule speaks to how strong our league has become," said President and CEO Russ Brandon. "Our teams have been working diligently this offseason to prepare for 2025, and look forward to bringing that work to life and sharing it with our fans in season two."

The UFL also announced the 2025 season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule followed by a two-week postseason consisting of XFL and USFL conference championship games and then the UFL Championship on June 14. All games will once again be aired on FOX, ABC and ESPN.

Season tickets for 2025 are set to go on sale to the public starting Oct. 15.

