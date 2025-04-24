United Football League UFL Week 4 By The Numbers: Panthers, Brahmas make huge statements Published Apr. 24, 2025 4:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the 2025 UFL season featured incredible plays, jaw-dropping touchdowns and hilarious mic'd up moments.

The Michigan Panthers , Arlington Renegades , Birmingham Stallions and San Antonio Brahmas came out with wins, while the Memphis Showboats , St. Louis Battlehawks , Houston Roughnecks and DC Defenders fell short.

Here are the numbers to know after Week 4.

0: Birmingham didn’t allow a single sack in its 23-16 win over Houston on Friday night. That marked the third consecutive game that the Stallions’ O-line has not allowed a sack after allowing eight in their season-opening loss.

1: San Antonio interim head coach Payton Pardee picked up his first win after head coach Wade Philips took a leave of absence at the beginning of last week. Pardee’s Brahmas upset the previously unbeaten Defenders, 24-18, thanks to a late defensive stand that included four stops from inside their own 10-yard line in the final two minutes.

22: While it ultimately came in a loss, Houston may have found something special at quarterback in Jalan McClendon on Saturday night. McClendon, who was third on the Roughnecks' depth chart just last week, entered the game against the Stallions in the second quarter and gave Houston a much-needed spark on offense, completing 22 passes in three quarters — the second-most completions by a QB in a game this season. The former Baylor signal-caller came off the bench and finished the game 22-for-31 passing for 236 yards with a rushing touchdown and an interception.

50: Birmingham receiver Deon Cain has only played in three games this season but has a 50-plus-yard touchdown in two of three appearances. Cain returned after missing last week’s game by catching a 50-yard touchdown from QB Matt Corral to extend the Stallions' lead. Unsurprisingly, Cain leads the league with 18.0 yards per catch this season.

83: San Antonio’s Matthew Sexton became the first player to return a punt for a touchdown this season, taking one 83 yards to the house in the Brahmas’ stunning eight-point win over the Defenders.

102: Holding onto a seven-point lead in the final minute and facing fourth-and-goal, Arlington cornerback Ajene Harris picked off a pass from St. Louis QB Max Duggan and returned it for a touchdown to seal the Renegades' 30-15 victory. The 102-yard return set a UFL record and helped propel Arlington to their third win in the past four games.

150: Michigan’s defense stifled Memphis on Friday night, allowing just 150 total yards in the 27-9 win. Mike Nolan’s group was led by the UFL’s leading tackler, Frank Ginda, as the star linebacker had 13 tackles (seven solo).

374: Defenders QB Jordan Ta’amu did everything he could to try to get his team to 4-0 on the season, throwing for 300 yards and rushing for another 74 in Week 4. Those 374 yards of total offense set a new UFL record for the season and is the third highest in league history behind two performances by 2024 UFL MVP Adrian Martinez last season.

