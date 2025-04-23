United Football League UFL 2025: Best mic'd up moments from Week 4 Published Apr. 23, 2025 8:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the 2025 UFL season is in the books, and it was an eventual one. Over the weekend, we saw several big wins, as well as the final undefeated team losing for the first time.

On Friday night, the Michigan Panthers handled the Memphis Showboats, 27-9. Then, on Saturday, the Arlington Renegades got a two-score win over the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Birmingham Stallions defeated the Houston Roughnecks. Rounding out the weekend, the San Antonio Brahmas earned their first win of the season in an upset over the previously unbeaten DC Defenders.

And with that, here are the best mic'd up moments from Week 4!

Best Mic'd Up Moments of Week 4

"No way you're not calling that!"

Renegades quarterback Luis Perez got off a pass before being crushed by a Battlehawks defender and was incredulous as to how a flag wasn't thrown, telling the official there's "no way you're not calling that." Fortunately for Perez, he eventually got his wish.

"First down … touchdown!"

Stallions quarterback Matt Corral hit wide receiver Davion Davis over the middle for what appeared to be a first down, and then Davis ran around the Roughnecks defense for a 26-yard touchdown, while Corral narrated his thoughts.

"See ya!"

With 41 seconds remaining in the first half, running back Nate McCrary helped give Michigan a 14-6 lead on a 19-yard rushing touchdown, which presented him the opportunity to say "see ya" to the Memphis defense before getting into the end zone.

"G-Dog!"

San Antonio scored a touchdown on its first possession of the second half, as Kellen Mond hit wide receiver Greg Ward, who reached the end zone for a 9-yard score. After the scoring play, Mond kept referring to Ward as "G-Dog."

What kind of laugh is that?

After rushing the ball himself, Corral let out an evil-sounding laugh.

"My bad, C.J."

Following a carry from Stallions running back C.J. Marable, wide receiver Deon Cain apologized for not blocking well enough on the play.

"We gotta score right now, O"

Showboats head coach Jim Turner let his team know that they had to get the ball in the end zone. He then also cried out "Snickers motherf---er" — whatever that's supposed to mean.

The euphoria

While St. Louis lost in Week 4, one of the UFL's highlight plays of the week came in the third quarter when linebacker Willie Harvey — who finished the day with eight combined tackles — intercepted Perez and ran the pick back 56 yards for a touchdown. As the play unfolded, Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht went wild, running down the sideline.

"Talking all that s---"

In what was the final score before halftime, Corral hit an open Cain for a 50-yard Stallions touchdown with 1:09 remaining in the second quarter, helping them take a 17-10 lead into the halftime break. After the play, Birmingham's offense jumped for joy and let Houston cornerback Damon Arnette — who was "talking all that s---" — know about it.

Cain then said "hi" to mom.

"I'm gonna take a f---ing timeout!"

Turner wanted to call a timeout for the Showboats and then expressed that he wanted the naked bootleg.

