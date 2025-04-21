United Football League Mathew Sexton's punt return, Ajene Harris' pick-six top best plays of UFL Week 4 Published Apr. 21, 2025 2:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 4 of the UFL season is in the books, and there was plenty of exciting action throughout the league.

Three of the four games came down to the final minutes, with defenses making strong stands in each of those matchups, with one of those games featuring a game-sealing pick-six.

Let's take a look at the top 10 plays from Week 4 of the UFL season.

Tillery called game for the Stallions in the final minute of their win over the Roughnecks. The defensive back was in the right place at the right time, jumping in front of a pass from Houston QB Jalan McClendon to get the interception at the Stallions' 31-yard line with 22 seconds left as they held a 23-16 lead.

9. Stallions QB Matt Corral to WR Davion Davis

One of the reasons why the Stallions were able to hold a 23-16 lead in Saturday's game was thanks to the connection between Corral and Davis. On the first play of the second quarter, Corral hit Davis on a screen route in stride. That allowed the receiver to perfectly navigate his way through the Roughnecks' defense for a 26-yard touchdown that gave the Stallions an 11-0 lead at the time.

Mariner only made one reception in the Panthers' win on Friday, but it was a big one. Facing a third-and-7 early in the fourth quarter, Perkins found Mariner deep down the field for a 38-yard gain to get the Panthers deep into Showboats territory. They scored a touchdown on the next play to take a 21-6 lead.

7. Roughnecks QB Jalan McClendon to WR T.J. Vasher

McClendon and Vasher fought through Stallions defenders to make their team's biggest play of the game on Saturday. McClendon was able to run out of a sack before launching a deep ball for Vasher, who was interfered with as the ball came his way, but Vasher was still able to make the reception for a 46-yard gain, which set the Roughnecks deep in Stallions' territory for a key score.

6. Battlehawks LB Willie Harvey

The Battlehawks needed some scoring late in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Renegades. They got it from their defense. Harvey read QB Luis Perez's eyes perfectly, jumping in front of a pass for an interception before taking it to the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown return. The score cut the Renegades' lead to 16-15 at the time.

5. Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu to TE Briley Moore

Ta'amu and Moore connected for a 39-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, with the quarterback easily dropping a pass into the tight end's hands for the score, but Moore's celebration helped add some juice to the play, doing a backflip into the end zone.

4. Stallions QB Matt Corral to WR Deon Cain

Sometimes, finding the end zone is as easy as calling a go route. That was the case for the Stallions late in the first half of Saturday's game against the Roughnecks. Facing a first-and-10 from midfield, Corral dropped back and hit Cain in stride for a 50-yard touchdown pass that gave Birmingham a 17-10 lead before halftime.

3. Renegades DE Chris Odom

Odom was able to find the end zone and score a rare touchdown for a defensive lineman thanks to his awareness. When Battlehawks QB Manny Wilkins went down and fumbled after the snap, Odom scooped the ball up and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown to give his team the lead in the game's opening minutes.

The Brahmas were able to get their first win of the season thanks to Sexton's early punt return touchdown. Sexton was able to dodge incoming Defenders players right when he caught the ball for the return, shifting his way past some more players before getting to the sideline and running for an 82-yard touchdown that gave the Brahmas a 12-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 24-18 win.

1. Renegades DB Ajene Harris

The Renegades flipped the script on the Battlehawks in the final minute of Saturday's game. As the Battlehawks got to the Renegades' 3-yard line for a fourth-and-goal with 33 seconds left while trailing 22-15, it appeared St. Louis was set to either tie the game or take the lead. Instead, Battlehawks QB Max Duggan's pass was swatted at the goal line and wound up in the arms of Harris, who returned the interception 100 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 30-15 lead.

