United Football League UFL 2025: Every touchdown from Week 5 Published Apr. 22, 2025 5:32 p.m. ET

Offenses were clicking during Week 4 of the UFL season, as a combined 21 touchdowns were scored. The Arlington Renegades scored 30 or more points for the second time this season.

The final undefeated team, the D.C. Defenders, were upset by the San Antonio Brahmas, who earned their first win. The Memphis Showboats remain the only team without a win.

We've gathered every touchdown from the Week 4 slate!

Michigan Panthers 27, Memphis Showboats 9

The Showboats scored the first touchdown of Week 4, capitalizing off a special teams mishap from Michigan. The Panthers lined up to punt, botched the snap, and then punter Seth Vernon tried to kick it away, but the Showboats blocked the ball out of bounds. Their drive started inside the Panthers' 20-yard line and a few plays later Deneric Prince bowled through Michigan's defensive line for a rushing touchdown.

After that opening touchdown, the Panthers outscored the Showboats 27-3 in a dominating performance. Their first touchdown came on the penultimate play of the first quarter. Quarterback Bryce Perkins and running back Toa Taua ran a read option where Perkins drew the attention of the defense and handed it Taua, who rumbled 15 yards for a touchdown.

Michigan's second touchdown came on another read option. This one, between Perkins and running back Nate McCrary. Again, Perkins put the ball in the hands of his playmaker and McCrary made the play, galloping through the left side of the offensive line, shedding a tackle from Memphis safety Keaton Ellis and high-stepping into the end zone.

Michigan's third touchdown came on a similar set to its previous two as it called for a run-pass option play. Perkins faked the hand-off, looked off the defense with his eyes pointed toward Turner on a screen route, and then rifled a pass down the right sideline to Jaylon Moore. Moore shed a tackle and ran in for the score.

For good measure, the Panthers padded their lead with Perkins throwing his second touchdown of the game on another RPO play. He faked the handoff to McCrary, rolled out to his right and hit tight end Jalen Wydermyer, who had found a soft spot in the zone. Wydermyer then turned upfield and ran into the end zone, completing the 14-yard touchdown.

Arlington Renegades 30, St. Louis Battlehawks 15

The Renegades got the rare, big-man touchdown to open the game as defensive lineman Chris Odom hopped on a loose ball after a bad snap and returned the fumble for six.

Arlington recovered another fumble on a Battlehawks' punt return with 4:22 left in the first quarter. Luis Perez hit Sal Cannella in the middle of the field for a 30-yard gain to get into the red zone. A few plays later, the Renegades ran an end-around where Perez pitched it to JaVonta Payton, who ran around the left edge for a touchdown.

The Renegades almost ran away with this one early as Perez connected with Tyler Vaughns for a 52-yard touchdown that was called back. The Battlehawks scored nine straight after that, including a field-goal and a pick-six. Linebacker Willie Harvey stepped in front of a slant route, intercepted Perez's pass and ran untouched down the sideline.

Arlington controlled the fourth quarter. Payton ran 25 yards on another end around to set them up inside the 5-yard line. Dae Dae Hunter complemented that finesse with power, breaking a slew of Battlehawks' tackles for a 3-yard touchdown run.

With 35 seconds remaining, St. Louis was threatening to score a game-tying touchdown, but the throw to Gary Jennings Jr. ricocheted off his hands into Ajene Harris's. Harris ran behind a convoy of teammates 97 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.

Birmingham Stallions 23, Houston Roughnecks 16

Birmingham opened the scoring with an electric play from Davion Davis. Davis ran a short drag route and hauled in a pass from Matt Corral in stride, before turning it upfield, running for 21 yards after the catch for a touchdown.

The Roughnecks scored their first touchdown of Saturday's game midway through the second quarter. On third-and-2 from the 4-yard line, they stuck to the ground game. Jalan McClendon and Zaquandre White ran a read-option where McClendon handed it to White, who shed two tacklers before falling into the end zone.

Corral showed off his arm strength on the next touchdown. He didn't have to fit the throw into a tight window as Deon Cain had broken free down the left sideline, but Corral hit him perfectly in stride for the 50-yard bomb to make it 17-10.

Houston brought it back within one after McClendon scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown. It was a passing play that broke down and McClendon made the most of it, sprinting down the right sideline and reaching the ball just over the pilon.

Two field goal drives helped seal the game for the Stallions down the stretch.

San Antonio Brahmas 24, D.C. Defenders 18

The Brahmas had a few faces in different places on Sunday. Payton Pardee assumed head coaching duties in Wade Phillips absence and the team brought in running back Aidan Robbins.

Robbins scored two touchdowns in his debut. The first one came from just two yards out at the end of a game-opening drive that started back within their own 20-yard line.

San Antonio scored its second touchdown on the first punt-return touchdown of the season. Mathew Sexton fielded it at his own 17-yard line, navigated his way to the right sideline and out-paced opponents for a 83-yard return.

The Defenders found their first answer early in the second quarter. Tight end Briley Moore-McKinney broke wide open on a corner route and Jordan Ta'amu hit him. He was so free that he back-flipped into the end zone.

Robbins found paydirt for a second time just before halftime. On third-and-5, the Brahmas elected to stay on the ground and Robbins broke an ankle tackle in the backfield, rushed around the right edge and into the end zone.

D.C. settled for two field goals to bring the margin to six and then tied it up with a rushing touchdown for Ta'amu. It came on a read-option where Ta'amu faked the handoff to Deon Jackson and then sauntered around the right edge for an easy touchdown.

The Brahmas scored a decisive go-ahead touchdown with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter when Kellen Mond spotted Greg Ward Jr. in a soft spot. Mond rifled a bullet to Ward who turned and dove into the endzone.

San Antonio closed the game out with its defense to earn its first victory of the 2025 UFL season.

