United Football League What is the UFL? Everything to know about the 2025 United Football League Updated Feb. 22, 2025 6:07 p.m. ET

With the 2025 UFL season right around the corner, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the spring football league.

What does UFL stand for?

The United Football League (UFL) is a professional American spring football league created by merging the now defunct United States Football League (USFL) and Xtreme Football League (XFL). The 2024 season was the inaugural campaign of the rebranded league, which became an instant hit with football and sports fans alike.

How many teams are there?

There are eight total teams in the UFL — four former USFL and four former XFL teams. (There was one overlapping market in 2024, and the UFL opted to rebrand the USFL Houston franchise with the XFL Houston team name.)

The USFL Conference is made up of the defending champion Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers. The XFL Conference includes the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks.

When does the season start?

Action begins with UFL Kickoff Weekend on Friday, March 28, with the Battlehawks visiting the Roughnecks. The kickoff game will be the first of many games held on a Friday this year, as the league adds Friday night football to its 2025 campaign. All games in the new time slot will be broadcast on FOX.

Opening weekend continues with the Brahmas facing the Renegades on Saturday, March 29. Then, on Sunday the 30th, the Showboats host the Panthers, followed by the Stallions hitting the road to battle the Defenders.

Who owns the UFL?

The UFL is owned by FOX Sports, RedBird Capital Partners, Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. FOX Sports owns half of the league, while the other half is shared by the other three. Garcia was previously the co-owner and chair of the XFL.

How many weeks are in the season?

The 2025 season will consist of a 10-week regular-season schedule, with no bye weeks, followed by a two-week postseason consisting of XFL and USFL conference title games and the 2025 UFL Championship Game on June 14.

All games will be aired on FOX, ABC and ESPN.

How can I go to a UFL game this season?

Season tickets for the 2025 season are available in Arlington, Birmingham, D.C., Houston, Memphis, San Antonio and St. Louis and are on sale now. Fans can secure seats by visiting theufl.com/tickets .

Single-game tickets for all eight teams will go on sale on Thursday, February 27.

Who won last year?

The Stallions shut out the Brahmas in the inaugural UFL Championship Game last year, 25-0. The victory marked the third straight spring football title for Birmingham after back-to-back USFL championships in 2022 and 2023.

Who's the favorite to win this season?

The Stallions are early favorites to win it all, according to BetMGM as of Feb. 20.

What can fans expect this season?

Innovation and player development will continue to be mainstays as the league works to improve both the on-field product and growth in the home markets.

The UFL will focus on building on the innovations that have already influenced the NFL, including the league adopting the former XFL’s kickoff rule, along with UFL’s TrU Line ball-spotting technology, expanding coach-to-player communication, sideline tablet video availability and the transparency of the spring league’s official replay system.

Have any UFL players made it to the NFL?

Yes! In fact, more than 250 of last season's 400 UFL players (60%) were called to the NFL for workouts after Year 1, with 78 individuals signing contracts to attend 30 NFL team training camps and 21 stars landing on NFL rosters.

