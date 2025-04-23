United Football League 2025 UFL MVP Power Rankings: Bryce Perkins gaining ground after Week 4 Published Apr. 23, 2025 7:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Through the first few weeks of the UFL season, there was a good mix of star performances at different positions. Week 1 belonged to running backs, and one wide receiver had left his mark starting in Week 2. But each week, quarterbacks have continued to gain ground.

By Week 4, quarterbacks have almost completely dominated the league. One in particular, Bryce Perkins, is making a move up my MVP rankings as he's led the Michigan Panthers to back-to-back wins with two clutch outings. Perkins is one of just four players — three of whom are QBs — to make my list this week.

Where did Perkins land after Week 4?

Here's a look at my fourth UFL MVP power rankings of the season.

4. Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez

Week 4 stat line: 17-of-25 for 149 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Week 4 result: 30-15 win vs. St. Louis

Perez threw for just 149 yards with a TD and INT last weekend, but the double-digit victory against the St. Louis Battlehawks was significant for the Renegades' playoff hopes. The Renegades have proven to be formidable on defense. To complement the defense, the Renegade offense needs to run the ball effectively.

Even so, Perez ranks No. 2 in the league in passing yards this season (732) and remains the only player to complete more than 70 percent of his passes (minimum of 50 attempts).

3. St. Louis Battlehawks RB Jacob Saylors

Week 4 stat line: 20 rushes, 61 yards

Week 4 result: 30-15 loss at Arlington

Saylors continues to produce for a Battlehawks team that has dropped its last two games and will undoubtedly need him to play at an All-UFL level to fight for a playoff position heading toward the halfway mark of the season.

He is the UFL's leading rusher with 206 yards and is the team's leading receiver in catches (15) and receiving yards (179). Among UFL players, he also ranks No. 5 in receiving yards this season.

2. Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins

Week 4 stat line: 15-of-22 for 200 passing yards, 2 TDs

Week 4 result: 27-9 win vs. Memphis

The Week 4 Offensive Player of the Week completed 15 of 22 passes for 200 yards in a 27-9 win against the Memphis Showboats. After beginning the game 10-of-17 passing for 93 yards, he finished 5-of-5 for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

The victory and the decisive manner in which the Panthers won was particularly rewarding for Perkins, who earned the start.

"When we're playing like this, we're hard to stop," Perkins said.

1. DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu

Week 4 stat line: 19-of-31 passing for 299 yards, 74 rushing yards, 2 total TDs

Week 4 result: 24-18 loss vs. San Antonio

Ta'amu put together the kind of performance he's shown himself capable of dating back to his time at Ole Miss. On Sunday, he fell just one yard short of becoming the first player to throw for 300 yards in a game this season. That he completed 19 of 31 passes for 299 yards is one thing. That he rushed for 74 yards and scored two total TDs is quite another.

Ta'amu, the UFL's passing leader with 905 yards through the air, has become one of the league's most consistent performers. The head-scratcher for Defenders coach Shannon Harris must be that such an outstanding effort from his quarterback did not result in a fourth consecutive win, but a home loss to the previously winless San Antonio Brahmas.

Still, the Defenders are in first place in the XFL Conference and have a win against the defending champion Birmingham Stallions, who have regained form since.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

