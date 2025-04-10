United Football League 2025 UFL MVP Power Rankings: Jordan Ta'amu leads the pack after Week 3 Published Apr. 16, 2025 8:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the first time in the 2025 UFL season, there's a new name at the top of my MVP power rankings. It should come as no surprise that the No. 1 spot now belongs to the quarterback who is leading the team ranked first in my UFL power rankings.

Jordan Ta’amu has the DC Defenders out to the only 3-0 start in the UFL this season. Ta'amu had his most productive game yet in Week 3, as his three-touchdown game helped hand the St. Louis Battlehawks their first loss of the year.

How did Ta'amu's move up the leaderboard change the rest of the top five?

Here's a look at my third UFL MVP power rankings of the season.

5. Memphis Showboats WR Jonathan Adams

Week 3 stat line: 5 catches for 42 yards

Week 3 result: 18-17 loss vs. Houston

Though the Memphis Showboats have not been great this season, Adams has been excellent. He leads the UFL in receiving yards (263) and receiving yards per game (87.7) by a gap of nearly 20 yards to the No. 2 player in that metric (Defenders WR Ty Scott, 68.3). The Showboats have problems to sort out, and one of them is to find ways to get Adams as many touches as possible.

4. Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez

Week 3 stat line: 26-of-38 for 208 passing yards

Week 3 result: 10-9 loss at Birmingham

Perez has been the most consistent passer in the league. He's the only quarterback with a completion percentage above 70 percent, ranks No. 2 in the league in passing yards this season and has the Renegades in contention to win the XFL Conference through nearly a third of the season.

Despite the loss, the Renegades were in control against the Stallions until the final seconds of the game. Perez’s decision-making and ability to take care of the football have and will pay dividends for an XFL team that looks like it can be great after narrowly losing to the defending champs on the road.

3. Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins

Week 3 stat line: 17-of-23 for 193 passing yards, 1 INT, 2 rushing TDs

Week 3 result: 26-23 win vs. San Antonio

Perkins has made the difference in both of Michigan’s wins so far this season. In the waning minutes of the Panthers’ victory over the San Antonio Brahmas, he led the team on a drive that ended with a game-winning field goal.

Despite coming off the bench in two out of three games this season, he is the only player in the league with multiple passing and rushing TDs this season and has the second-best completion percentage (69.2) among quarterbacks with at least 50 pass attempts. Compared with Battlehawks QB Manny Wilkins, Perkins has thrown for just 10 fewer yards (498 vs. 488), one more touchdown and one fewer interception.

2. St. Louis Battlehawks RB Jacob Saylors

Week 3 stat line: 7 catches for 91 yards

Week 3 result: 27-15 loss to DC

Saylors has been the most productive non-QB skill player in the UFL this season. He ranks No. 1 in rushing TDs (4), No. 2 in rushing yards (145) and No. 4 in receiving yards (163). While the Battlehawks suffered their first regular-season home loss in nearly two years, they are still one of the league’s two best teams heading into Week 4 and Saylors is one of the reasons why.

1. DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu

Week 3 stat line: 17-of-37 passing for 243 yards with 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Week 3 result: 27-15 win at St. Louis

Ta’amu ranks second in total offense in the UFL with 620 yards — or 206. 7 yards per game — and he is clearly the offensive talisman Defenders coach Shannon Harris feels most comfortable building around. No QB has thrown more passes (100) or TDs (5). He is mobile enough from the pocket that defenses must account for his movement, and he’s shown big-play ability, like he did with a 62-yard TD pass to Ty Scott to lead DC past St. Louis last weekend.

If Ta’amu can become more efficient as a passer — completing just 46 percent of his passes — there’s little reason to believe DC won’t have a chance to win its first UFL title this season. He is the best player on the best team in the league.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. "

