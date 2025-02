United Football League Who's coaching the UFL this season? See the complete staffs for all eight teams Published Feb. 23, 2025 1:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Who's at the helm of each UFL team this season? We've rounded up the complete 2025 coaching staffs:

Skip Holtz, Head Coach

Zach Potter, General Manager

Chris Boniol, Special Teams/Tight Ends

Corey Chamblin, Secondary

John Chavis, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

David DeGuglielmo, Offensive Line

Bill Johnson, Defensive Line

Mike Jones, Wide Receivers

Phillip Montgomery, Co-Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs/Tight Ends

Daric Riley, Assistant Secondary

Mike Nolan, Head Coach

Steve Kazor, General Manager

Collin Bauer, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line

Marcel Bellefeuille, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Jaron Fairman, Special Teams/Wide Receivers

Tim Holt, Offensive Line

Brock Marion, Defensive Backs

Jordan Pavlisin, Running Backs

Christian Runza, Linebackers

Gary Watkins, Tight Ends

John DeFilippo, Head Coach

Dennis Polian, General Manager

Kirk Doll, Special Teams/Running Backs

Carnell Lake, Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs

Doug Martin, Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Paul Pasqualoni, Linebackers

Steven Thompson, Assistant Linebackers

Jim Turner, Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line

T.J. Vernieri, Tight Ends

CJ Johnson, Head Coach

Lionel Vital, General Manager

Garret Chachere, Special Teams/Running Backs

Bob Connelly, Offensive Line

Kwahn Drake, Defensive Line

Jordan Higgins, Quality Control

Brett Maxie, Defensive Backs

Eric Price, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Zach Shagi, Assistant Secondary

Chris Wilson, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers

Anthony Becht, Head Coach

Dave Boller, General Manager

Donnie Abraham, Defensive Coordinator

Martin Bayless, Secondary

Kyle Caskey, Running Backs/Special Teams

Chris Claiborne, Linebackers

La’Roi Glover, Defensive Line

Bruce Gradkowski, Offensive Coordinator

Gino Gradkowski, Offensive Line

Phil McGeoghan, Wide Receivers

Wade Phillips, Head Coach

Marc Lillibridge, General Manager

Chris Achuff, Defensive Line

Derrick Berry, Linebackers

Andre Gurode, Offensive Line

Payton Pardee, Wide Receivers/Special Teams

Will Reed, Defensive Coordinator

A.J. Smith, Offensive Coordinator

Marvin Williams, Running Backs

Reggie Barlow, Head Coach

Von Hutchins, General Manager

Vern Dean, Defensive Backs

Fred Kaiss, Offensive Coordinator

Sean Anderson, Wide Receivers

Russ Ehrenfeld, Offensive Line

Deion Harris, Linebackers

Shannon Harris, Quarterbacks

Jeremy Watkins, Defensive Line

Gregg Williams, Defensive Coordinator

Bob Stoops, Head Coach

Rick Mueller, General Manager

Reggie Davis, Tight Ends/Running Backs

Jay Hayes, Defensive Coordinator

Jonathan Himebauch, Offensive Line

Chuck Long, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers

Matt McMillen, Quality Control

Marvin Sanders, Defensive Backs

Bill Sheridan, Linebackers

Scott Spurrier, Quality Control/Special Teams

