FOX Sports Detroit earns 13 Michigan EMMYs

FOX Sports Detroit was honored with 13 EMMYs on Saturday night by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The awards were presented virtually at the organization’s 42nd annual ceremony.

FOX Sports Detroit has received 168 EMMYs overall since 2000. The regional sports network received 39 nominations among 28 categories.

“All of us at FOX Sports Detroit are extremely thankful for the recognition by the Academy for our work in 2019,” said Greg Hammaren, senior vice president/general manager of FOX Sports Detroit. “Sports touch every emotion and every age group in this community, and we’re proud to play a leading role in serving the greatest sports fans in America. I am immensely proud of all the creative and dedicated people who make FOX Sports Detroit such an exciting and thriving place to work.”

Here are the EMMY-winning entries for FOX Sports Detroit, recognizing excellence in productions originating in 2019:

** Human Interest — News Feature: Away from the Spotlight (Kyle Hill, Michael Happy, Faith Krogulecki, Amber Curran)

The network was honored for its feature on Brett Masserant, who attempts a push-up record to show that people with ataxia can be stronger than this terrible degenerative disease of the nervous system.

** Sports — Live: Red Wings Live Comp. Reel (Mary Beam, Joe Nikkola, Christopher Wasielewski, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle)

This EMMY is for the best of our Red Wings Live Pre and Post-game coverage for the 2019 calendar year, including game breakdown, an on-ice demo breaking down the art of passing based on examples from an actual game, a look at Steve Yzerman’s return to Hockeytown in his first season as General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings and our best feature content.

** Sporting Event/Game — Live/Unedited — Program/Series: Detroit Tigers Father’s Day Telecast (Christopher Wasielewski, Michael Oddino, Joe Nikkola, Mary Beam, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle)

This EMMY is for our Father’s Day telecast. Every season Major League Baseball puts special importance on the Father’s Day weekend games. At FOX Sports Detroit, we strive to make these meaningful telecasts as well, and this year’s show was especially memorable. Between Tigers players sharing fatherly advice, a letter from a wife to her husband as they begin their family and using Video Call Center (VCC) technology to reunite a father & son, we aimed to bring humor and emotion to this entire day of Detroit Tigers baseball coverage.

** Sporting Event/Game — Live/Unedited — Series: Detroit Red Wings Hockey (Christopher Wasielewski, Brian Henry, Mark Iacofano, Brady Clyma, Jeff Byle)

This EMMY is for our coverage of the Detroit Red Wings, who are an Original Six member of the NHL and at FSD we celebrate their tradition during our telecasts. Within this compilation, we celebrate young Dylan Larkin’s historic season of four overtime-winning goals, we celebrate a determined defenseman who’s attempting to make the roster, and we celebrate the legacy left behind as we say goodbye to an icon in Mr. Ted Lindsay. Our group, including Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Mickey Redmond, can always find reasons to celebrate the game!

** Documentary — Historical: The Roar of ‘84 (Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma, Larry Lancaster)

This EMMY is for the documentary of one of the most dominant professional sports teams of all-time, and the 35th anniversary of the 1984 Detroit Tigers team was an apt time for its unveiling. The story is rich with unique, vibrant subplots. This team flourished at a time when the game had more of a national, everyday pull, so many of these players and their manager were household names. All but one of the postseason games was tight or heavily riveting, which was key in conveying that drama.

** Special Event Coverage (Other Than News or Sports): Everybody vs Parkinson’s: Gibby’s Gala (Alex Assaf, Chad Schwartzenberger, Jeff Lyczak, Robert Allaer, Kirk Gibson, Jeff Byle, Brady Clyma)

This EMMY is for our coverage of the Everybody vs Parkinson’s: Gibby’s Gala. The Kirk Gibson Foundation, Michigan Parkinson Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan hosted the inaugural Everybody vs Parkinson’s Gala to raise awareness and funding for Parkinson’s research and resources. Leaders from all three organizations weigh in on the complex disease, while MLB Hall of Famer Kirk Gibson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2015, closes the evening with a passionate speech.

** Community/Public Service (PSA) — Single Spot: Everybody’s Parkinson’s (Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Kirk Gibson)

This EMMY is for the PSA we created for the Kirk Gibson Foundation. The idea behind this PSA was to make an emotionally raw video that focuses on his hands, which shake from the Parkinson’s disease. “These hands” was the theme, because “these hands” won two World Series with big home runs, “these hands” now have Parkinson’s, and now “these hands” are helping through his foundation.

** Promotion — Program — Image: Lions Football on FOX Sports Detroit (Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober)

This EMMY is our video promotion of Lions Football on FOX Sports Detroit. We designed a futuristic tunnel set that has elements of a lion’s den and then basked the set in Honolulu Blue lights and strobes. The goal was to create a video that built hype around the upcoming Lions season that also could be used in our preseason broadcasts, weekly show and social media. We’re really proud of how much the players bought into the concept and the energy they brought to the shoot.

** Commercial — Campaign: April in the D (Brian Ducoffe, Jason McCombs, Lauren Pober)

This EMMY is for our April in the D campaign. We designed and wrote a comic book story for each team this year that was all animated and drawn in-house by our graphic artist. We wrote a unique story for each player and gave them a super-power based on their skill sets and turned the arenas into their own hero headquarters.

** Director — Live or Recorded Live (Michael Oddino)

This EMMY is for the work directed by Michael Oddino. Directing live sports in Detroit in never dull. It includes dramatic walk-off home runs, a telecast with the announcers in the right field seats of Comerica Park and a winning shot at the buzzer for the Pistons. This entry is a compilation of some of the biggest moments from Tigers and Pistons broadcasts. The coverage is enhanced by technology but it’s all about telling the story and entertaining with powerful images. Enjoy some of the most memorable moments and visuals from 2019 from the “D.”

** Lighting — Compilation (Chad Schwartzenberger)

This EMMY is for a compilation of some of Chad Schwartzenberger’s Lighting work from 2019. Chad’s dedication and hard work over a span of 17 years professionally has helped him to excel at both short form content projects and long form sit down documentary work as lead Director of Photography. Filming on location can bring many challenges when it comes to lighting. Chad has mastered the skill of lighting cinematically and creatively to bring the feel of the project to life.

** Reporter — Sports (Tori Petry (Detroit Lions/FOXSportsDetroit.com)

This EMMY is for the work Tori Petry has done reporting on the Detroit Lions.

** Writer — Program: Written Compilation (John Keating)

This EMMY is for the show open and tease samples written by John Keating.

The Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (MI-NATAS) is the most recognized non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and recognition of excellence in television. The EMMY is a distinct honor awarded to TV professionals. Judges, representing EMMY selection committees in other parts of the country, scored the Michigan nominations based on content, creativity and execution of work. For a complete list of winning entries, visit www.natasmichigan.org.

FOX Sports Detroit is delivered to 3.2 million cable and satellite households throughout Michigan and portions of Northwest Ohio and Northern Indiana. The regional network is home to more than 350 live, local events per year, including the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons; college hockey; and Michigan High School Athletic Association football and basketball championships. We are the cable TV home of the Detroit Lions.