Check out the highlights from the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 123-104 win over the Chicago Bulls.

"You're not out of the woods yet, but you can see grandma's house from here" — @olskool888 😂 📺: https://t.co/sQ6SadCUaV pic.twitter.com/yfMUFTYYCn — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2018

Even when his shot isn't falling, Eric Bledsoe says there are other things he can do to help the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/jjeSuHNdR5 — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2018

MONEY 💰 MIDDLETON 💰 pic.twitter.com/yCzlHzr4xs — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) November 17, 2018