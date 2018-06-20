Milwaukee Bucks 2018 mock draft roundup: Final edition

Well, the NBA draft is now upon us and we’ll soon find out who the Milwaukee Bucks will select with the No. 17 overall pick.

The last time we took a look around the web at mock drafts, shooting guard was a favorite position from prognosticators when predicting the Bucks’ pick.

That’s still a popular choice, although a point guard is getting the most love as to whom is thought Milwaukee will select. That’s not to say there aren’t shooting guards or big men mocked to the Bucks — there are — but of course some of it depends on who is still available with the No. 17 pick.

So who will have it right? Check the mocks below and come back after Milwaukee picks. One thing we can guarantee — plenty of people will be wrong.

(Note at the end of this article you can see a final tally of selections).

Now, onto the mocks!

David Aldridge of NBA.com: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA. “Mike Budenholzer will give Eric Bledsoe a chance to show he’s the long-term answer for Milwaukee at the point. But with Bled entering the last year of his contract, it’s only prudent for the Bucks to give themselves some insurance at the position. Most important, though, Milwaukee needs shooting, and Aaron Holiday, the younger brother of Jrue (New Orleans) and Justin (Chicago), can fill it up—he was top 25 nationally in three-point shooting as a junior for the Bruins (.429 behind the college line). Yes, Malcolm Brogdon and Matthew Dellavedova are still on the roster, but a) you can never have enough point guards, and b) in this day and age point guards with reasonable deals are eminently tradeable quantities. Holiday, all-Pac 12 First Team and all-Pac 12 Defensive Team, is a talent who could help the Bucks right away.”

Jeremy Woo of SI.com: Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College. “Robinson is among the prospects in consideration here for Milwaukee, and has become a first-round lock during the pre-draft process with his scoring ability, ability to play on or off the ball, and strong intangibles. His shooting and offensive versatility fits well in the backcourt next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he creates his own shot well off the dribble, changes speeds well and can put the ball in the basket from all three levels. Robinson needs to improve defensively, but appears a good bet to figure out a role and stick. He should become a stabilizing offensive factor in someone’s rotation. Depending on which players fall to this spot, the Bucks are also in position to trade down.” (Previously: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech.)

Gary Parrish of CBSSports.com: Troy Brown, SG, Oregon. “Brown developed a reputation in high school as somebody who values defense and could reasonably play at least three positions at the collegiate level, and he showed flashes of that at Oregon while averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.5 minutes per game. If he can develop a consistent 3-point shot — Brown only shot 29.1 percent from beyond the arc this season — he’ll be capable of providing the versatility NBA franchises crave while flourishing at both forward positions.” (Previously: Brown.)

USAToday’s Jeff Zillgitt, Sam Amick and Michael Singer:. Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA. “Holiday would be less of a risk than the Bucks are typically accustomed to drafting. He’s a poised, crafty ballhandler, and with two brothers already in the league, he’s got an obvious NBA pedigree.” (Previously: Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette High School.)

Hoops Hype: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami. “Walker has been one of the standout workout performers and a number of lottery teams are said to have him in the mix. He would offer tremendous value at 17 if he were to slide this far.” (Previously: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton.)

Sean Deveney of The Sporting News: Troy Brown, SG/SF, Oregon. “Brown is a 6-7.75 combo guard with a 6-10.25 wingspan who is a very good playmaker for his size and a capable scorer in the lane. He was a disappointment as a freshman, but has done well in workouts, including one this week with the Bucks, who will also be considering risky big guys like Mo Wagner and Mitchell Robinson.” (Previously: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M.)

NBADraft.net: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami. (Previously: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton.)

Tommy Beer of Forbes: Jerome Robinson, G, Boston College. “At 21, Robinson could be considered an elder statesman next to many of the other potential top-20 picks. Because of his extended experience, he may not have as much upside as other prospects, but he should be able to provide steady, reliable guard play immediately as a rookie.”

Basketball Insiders: Of their four prognosticators, three have Milwaukee taking Aaron Holiday (PG, UCLA) with the other predicting Zhaire Smith (SG, Texas Tech).

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times: Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette HS. “Needs work after sitting out college, but the Bucks hope he develops.” (Previously: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech.)

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA.

Reid Forgrave of CBSSports.com: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA. “Holiday is an explosive scorer. He’s only 6-1, but his long wingspan makes him an excellent perimeter defender. And I don’t need to tell you about his NBA pedigree with his brothers Jrue and Justin. Holiday had a variety of college experiences, from backing up Lonzo Ball to becoming The Guy last year, and that should help him accept whatever role an NBA team asks of him. He’s a great fit for a Bucks team that could be looking to move on from Eric Bledsoe.” (Previously: Holiday.)

Chris Stone of The Sporting News: Jerome Robinson, SG, Boston College. “Robinson has skyrocketed up NBA Draft boards during the pre-draft process, as teams have seemingly fallen in love with his potential as a shot maker. The 6-5 guard converted 40.9 percent of his 3s as a junior on over six attempts per 40 minutes. An improved free-throw percentage helps provide credence to the idea that his shot will be sustainable from the deeper 3-point line. Adding a prospect who can space the floor would be valuable to the Bucks’ long-term offensive prospects.”

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free-Press: Troy Brown, G/F, Oregon. (Previously: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami.)

Scott Bordow of AZCentral Sports: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M. “The Bucks need an athletic big man, and Williams could be their version of Clint Capela, a rim-running big who can finish at one end and protect the rim at the other. If Milwaukee, as rumored, wants to get rid of Eric Bledsoe and Jabari Parker, they could go with a wing, but Williams is the pick.” (Previously: Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette High School.

Mike Sorensen of the Deseret News: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami.

Fred Katz and Tom Westerholm of masslive.com: Anfernee Simons, SG, IMG Academy. “The Bucks have tried a-million-and-one different ways to play defense, but they realize the way the league is trending. They want to be able to switch everything — and they want to execute that perfectly. Simons fits that. He’s the type of player who, years ago, would have been called a “tweener.” Today, he’s a combo guard with length. Milwaukee already has guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon, all of whom are capable of guarding multiple positions. Simons has a way to go considering he’s coming straight out of prep school, but his raw tools indicate he can contribute in that area.”

David Kay of WalterFootball.com: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova. (Previously: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami.)

Al Iannazzone of Newsday: Robert Williams, F/C, Texas A&M. “The star of the National Championship game would provide much-needed shooting and toughness for this playoff team. He could make teams pay for over-playing Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler.”

Keith Pompey of Philly.com: Elie Okobo, PG, France. “Okobo is a good option for a Bucks squad looking to surround Giannis Antetokoumpo with shooters. He should be a solid rotation player for Milwaukee.”

Brad Rowland of Uproxx: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M.

Daniel Gallen and Aaron Kasinitz of pennlive.com: Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Villanova. “The Bucks have a nice core around Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the roster could be in for a little upheaval as they try to maximize his potential. DiVincenzo slots on as a player who can play off Giannis and provide a scoring boost.”

Tankathon: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech. (Previously: Anfernee Simons, SG, IMG Academy.)

MyNBADraft.com: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA. (Previously: Lonnie Walker, SG, Miami.)

NBA Draft Room: Mitchell Robinson, C, Chalmette HS. (Previously: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M.)

Paul Banks of The Sports Bank: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami. (Previously: Walker.)

Totals

Aaron Holiday – 8

Lonnie Walker IV – 4

Troy Brown – 3

Jerome Robinson – 3

Robert Williams – 3

Donte DiVincenzo – 2

Mitchell Robinson – 2

Zhaire Smith – 2

Anfernee Simons – 1

Elie Okobo – 1

