Highlights: Bucks 107, Warriors 98

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Milwaukee Bucks held off Golden State 107-98.

Check out the highlights:

Pat Connaughton credits the @Bucks' defense after struggling on offense in the first half pic.twitter.com/dUT3oR6Qbs — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 9, 2020

Khris throws it 🆙, Giannis throws it ⬇️#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/V0PEaVj8ls — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) January 9, 2020