National Basketball Association Pat Beverley suspended four games for actions in Bucks' elimination game Updated May. 9, 2024 2:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Patrick Beverley has been suspended four games without pay by the NBA for multiple incidents during and after the Milwaukee Bucks' season-ending loss in a first-round elimination game against the Indiana Pacers.

The league said it was suspending Beverley for "forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and having an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability" in a statement Thursday.

Cameras showed Beverley sitting on the bench and tossing a ball into the stands, hitting a fan in the head with about two and half minutes left in Milwaukee's 120-98 Game 6 loss at Indiana on May 2. After a different fan threw the ball back to Beverley, who was holding his arm out for it, the Bucks guard fired it back at that spectator.

Beverley spoke about his behavior on an episode of "The Pat Bev Podcast" that was released Wednesday. He said he was called a word that he'd never been called before, but added that his own actions were "still inexcusable."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I will be better," Beverley said. "I have to be better, and I will be better. That should have never happened. Regardless of what was said, that should have never happened. Simple as that."

After the game, Beverley wouldn't allow ESPN journalist Malinda Adams to ask him a question in a group interview in the locker room. He said it was because she didn't subscribe to his podcast. Beverley told her to get her microphone out of his face and then eventually asked her to leave the interview circle. Several prominent ESPN personalities spoke out in defense of Adams after the incident.

The news of the suspension comes one day after Indianapolis police announced Wednesday they've opened an investigation into an "NBA player and citizen" altercation that happened at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 2, the night Beverly repeatedly threw the basketball at fans.

Police said in a news release the case has been forwarded to detectives, "who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously."

Detectives will present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office at the conclusion of the investigation, the release stated.

Beverley added the atmosphere in Indiana "was great" aside from "a handful of fans" who crossed the line. The Pacers beat the Bucks 120-98, eliminating Milwaukee from the playoffs.

"I ain't bringing a basketball on the bench no more," Beverley said. "That … threw my whole vibe off."

On his podcast Wednesday, Beverley said he had asked that of reporters who interviewed him ever since he launched his podcast. Beverley said he told Adams that "it was never my intent to disrespect you." Adams said she has received and accepted direct apologies from both Beverley and the Bucks.

A day after the loss, Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Beverley's behavior was "not the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way."

"We're better than that," Rivers said. "Pat feels awful about that. He also understands emotionally — this is an emotional game and things happen — unfortunately, you're judged immediately, and he let the emotions get the better of him."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Milwaukee Bucks Patrick Beverley

share