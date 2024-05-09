National Basketball Association
Suns reportedly targeting Bucks' Mike Budenholzer as next head coach
Suns reportedly targeting Bucks' Mike Budenholzer as next head coach

May. 9, 2024

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly in talks on a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks' Mike Budenholzer to become their new head coach after firing Frank Vogel on Thursday.

The Suns dismissed Vogel after one season after the team was swept in the opening round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Bucks finished last season 49-33 and were also swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers.

Budenholzer, 54, first began his NBA career as a video coordinator turned assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, spending 19 seasons with the franchise before taking his first head-coaching gig with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-18. 

The Arizona native headed to the Bucks in 2018, bringing home an NBA championship in 2021. He was named coach of the year twice, in 2015 and 2019.

