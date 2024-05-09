United Football League UFL star Adrian Martinez talks Stallions success, potential NFL future Updated May. 9, 2024 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Quarterback Adrian Martinez has been playing with his hair on fire for the Birmingham Stallions, helping them to a 6-0 start and maintaining their status as the team to beat in the UFL.

What has been the key to Martinez' success?

On the latest edition of "The No. 1 College Football Show with RJ Young," Martinez explained to host RJ Young why he has been able to have success in Birmingham's offense.

"We want to take what the defense is giving us, so if they want to spy a robber down, and they want to press our guys who we feel really good about like Deon [Cain], Kevin [Austin Jr.], Jace [Sternberger], a lot of playmakers, then let's make it happen through the air. They want to try and take away my running ability, we can do it through the air, and I think we've been able to prove that," Martinez said. "And then, on the flip side, when we played Houston, they wanted to sit back in coverage; they wanted to try and take away the pass game, so there's a lot of rushing lanes, and that's the result of that.

"And I think that's part of what makes this offense so dynamic is we're not pigeonholed into one way of getting it done. We just want to win. We want to produce, and we'll find a way to do it."

After rushing for a game-high 138 yards in a 32-9 win over the Houston Roughnecks in Week 5, Martinez proceeded to throw for 369 yards and four touchdowns in a 39-21 win over the Memphis Showboats in Week 6.

Martinez has totaled 972 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, one interception and a 108.1 passer rating, while completing 59% of his passes this season. He has also rushed for 327 yards — which is second among all players in the UFL — and one touchdown. Prior to his recent tear, Martinez had been in and out of the huddle, with the Stallions shuffling him and Matt Corral at quarterback.

Martinez was the primary quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2018-21. While he had his moments as a passer, Martinez was typically a more effective runner, averaging 8.8 touchdowns per season on the ground and rushing for 500-plus yards in each of his four seasons in Lincoln.

Martinez then transferred to Kansas State for the 2022 season, where he found success on a team that went on to win the Big 12 Championship Game, but he also had his season cut short due to a knee injury. A former four-star recruit, Martinez is still just 24.

Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez on his experience in the UFL!

The Stallions star credits head coach Skip Holtz for his desire to play for the back-to-back USFL champions.

"Part of the reason why I wanted to be a Stallion is because Skip's done it before. Something he prides himself on, as well as Zach Potter, our GM, is getting guys to the NFL, which is where we all want to be," Martinez said. "Playing with guys with that similar-type mindset, everyone's hungry in here, everyone's had success but ultimately not where they want to be, and I think the way we've been able to build chemistry through that is part of why we're so successful."

Martinez expressed that he hasn't done enough "yet" to be considered NFL-ready and that he doesn't "want to get caught up in reflection," rather remain focused on Birmingham. On that note, Martinez said that he wants to "continue to progress as a passer" down the homestretch of the season.

Martinez and the Stallions host the St. Louis Battlehawks (5-1) in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday (4 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

