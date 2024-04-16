National Basketball Association Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic open as Finals, ECF, WCF MVP favorites Updated Apr. 16, 2024 9:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA postseason is here, and now that we know which teams are still dancing, bettors are trying their hand at the MVP playoff markets.

Currently, Boston's Jayson Tatum is the betting favorite to be named Finals MVP at +225.

At 64-18, Tatum and the Celtics enter the postseason with the best regular-season record.

Tatum is also at the top of the oddsboard to be named Eastern Conference Finals MVP at +115, with his teammate Jaylen Brown sitting second at +500.

In the West, Denver's Nikola Jokic is the heavy favorite to be named Western Conference Finals MVP at +160.

Will the two-time league MVP add more hardware to the trophy case?

Let's look at the MVP postseason odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday.

NBA Finals MVP:

Jayson Tatum, Celtics: +255 (bet $10 to win $35.50 total)

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Jaylen Brown, Celtics: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Luka Doncic, Mavericks: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Joel Embiid, 76ers: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Kevin Durant, Suns: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Jamal Murray, Nuggets: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

LeBron James, Lakers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Paul George, Clippers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Eastern Conference Finals MVP:

Jayson Tatum, Celtics: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Jaylen Brown, Celtics: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Joel Embiid, 76ers: +800 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics :+1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jalen Brunson, Knicks: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jimmy Butler, Heat: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Damian Lillard, Bucks: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jrue Holiday, Celtics: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Derrick White, Celtics: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Western Conference Finals MVP:

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Luka Doncic, Mavericks: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kevin Durant, Suns: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jamal Murray, Nuggets: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Paul George, Clippers: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Devin Booker, Suns: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

LeBron James, Lakers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Steph Curry, Warriors: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Zion Williamson, Pelicans: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

LeBron, Lakers will face Zion, Pelicans in NBA play-in tournament

A familiar name near the bottom of the betting board is LeBron James. His Finals MVP odds currently sit at +3500 and his odds of being named Western Conference Finals MVP are +2000.

It's important to note that the Lakers must get past the play-in for LeBron backers to have a chance at cashing in on the King's postseason MVP markets.

So, are you backing a favorite or a long shot in the NBA MVP postseason odds market?

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the NBA postseason odds unfold!

