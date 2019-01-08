Clippers CourtVision earns 2019 NBA Team Innovation Award

If you haven’t seen Clippers CourtVision, you’re missing out.

The alternate feeds, available for any game on the FOX Sports App, include Player, Coach and Mascot Modes, in addition to the traditional game feed on Prime Ticket.

For example, during tonight’s matchup vs. Charlotte, give the Modes a watch: Player | Coach | Mascot

On Tuesday, the Clippers received 2019 NBA Team Innovation Award for their work on CourtVision.

We’re honored to be selected by our peers with the 2019 NBA Team Innovation Award for Clippers CourtVision! FOX Sports Prime Ticket subscribers can use CourtVision to customize their viewing experience with multiple camera angles, AR, and real-time stats. ⬇️ — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 8, 2019

Check out our feature on CourtVision from an episode of ‘Clippers Weekly’ from this season up top of this post.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, the man behind CourtVision and one whose known to get a little fired up, is proud of the product.