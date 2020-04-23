FOX Sports Tennessee, Nashville Predators to present the Golden Classic series with airing of games from 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs
NASHVILLE – FOX Sports Tennessee, exclusive regional broadcaster of the Nashville Predators, announced plans to air the Golden Classic series, encompassing replays of the most memorable games from the team’s history. The series will feature all 14 winning games from the Predators’ 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs run, including two wins from the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Beginning Tuesday, April 28, the Golden Classic series will air every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Tennessee for seven consecutive weeks. In addition to the Stanley Cup Final games, the series will also include the Predators’ four wins from the 2017 NHL Playoffs against the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks. Schedule is subject to change.
Each telecast will open with commentary from special guests sharing perspective and memories from the 2017 season, including the Predators’ Mattias Ekholm, Pekka Rinne, and Colton Sissons, and FOX Sports Tennessee’s Willy Daunic and Chris Mason. Additional contributors will be announced at a later date.
To complement the series, related videos, interviews and statistical graphics will be posted each week to @PredsOnFSTN and @PredsNHL.
The Golden Classic series will be televised across the network’s entire viewing footprint, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Channel listings for all states in the viewing territory can be found here and all games will also stream on the FOX Sports GO app.
Nashville Predators: The Golden Classic Series on FOX Sports Tennessee & FOX Sports GO
|DATE
|TIME (CT)
|GAME
|ORIGINAL BORADCAST TEAM
|Tuesday, April 28
|7PM
|4/13/17: Western Conference First Round – Game 1 at Chicago Blackhawks
|FOX Sports Tennessee – Willy Daunic, Stu Grimson & Lyndsay Rowley
|Thursday, April 30
|7PM
|4/15/17: Western Conference First Round – Game 2 at Chicago Blackhawks
|NBC – Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk & Pierre McGuire
|Tuesday, May 5
|7PM
|4/17/17: Western Conference First Round – Game 3 vs Chicago Blackhawks
|FOX Sports Tennessee – Willy Daunic, Stu Grimson & Lyndsay Rowley
|Thursday, May 7
|7PM
|4/20/17: Western Conference First Round – Game 4 vs Chicago Blackhawks
|FOX Sports Tennessee – Willy Daunic, Stu Grimson & Lyndsay Rowley
|Tuesday, May 12
|7PM
|4/26/17: Western Conference Second Round – Game 1 at St. Louis Blues
|NBCSN – Kenny Albert & Pierre McGuire
|Thursday, May 14
|7PM
|4/30/17: Western Conference Second Round – Game 3 vs St. Louis Blues
|NBCSN – Kenny Albert & Pierre McGuire
|Tuesday, May 19
|7PM
|5/2/17: Western Conference Second Round – Game 4 vs St. Louis Blues
|NBCSN – John Forslund & Brian Boucher
|Thursday, May 21
|7PM
|5/7/17: Western Conference Second Round – Game 6 vs St. Louis Blues
|NBCSN – Kenny Albert & Pierre McGuire
|Tuesday, May 26
|7PM
|5/12/17: Western Conference Final – Game 1 at Anaheim Ducks
|NBCSN – Kenny Albert & Joe Micheletti
|Thursday, May 28
|7PM
|5/16/17: Western Conference Final – Game 3 vs Anaheim Ducks
|NBCSN – Kenny Albert, Joe Micheletti & Brian Boucher
|Tuesday, June 2
|7PM
|5/20/17: Western Conference Final – Game 5 at Anaheim Ducks
|NBC – Kenny Albert, Joe Micheletti & Brian Boucher
|Thursday, June 4
|7PM
|5/22/17: Western Conference Final – Game 6 vs Anaheim Ducks
|NBCSN – Kenny Albert, Joe Micheletti & Brian Boucher
|Tuesday, June 9
|7PM
|6/3/17: Stanley Cup Final – Game 3 vs Pittsburgh Penguins
|NBCSN – Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk & Pierre McGuire
|Thursday, June 11
|7PM
|6/5/17: Stanley Cup Final – Game 4 vs Pittsburgh Penguins
|NBC – Mike Emrick, Eddie Olczyk & Pierre McGuire
