USMNT lineup for World Cup qualifying in flux due to COVID, glut of injuries

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Christian Pulisic’s potential absence is the big storyline, but the Chelsea star isn’t the only U.S. men’s national team regular who could miss the Americans' first FIFA World Cup qualifier in almost four years.



Days after Pulisic announced that he’d tested positive for COVID-19 — putting the 22-year-old in a race against time for next Thursday’s qualifying opener in El Salvador, plus subsequent matches against Canada on Sept. 5 (8 p.m. ET, FS1 and the FOX Sports App) and at Honduras three days later — injuries to other U.S. players are mounting.

Veteran Gyasi Zardes, a potential starter in San Salvador given the USMNT’s lack of forward depth, is almost certainly out with a hamstring ailment. Same for winger Paul Arriola, another experienced player who captained the Americans earlier this month in the Gold Cup final win over Mexico.



Fellow vet Tim Ream limped out of Fulham’s 2-0 win over English Championship rival Hull on Saturday, while youngsters Yunus Musah (knee) and Daryl Dike (shoulder) are also sidelined. Meantime, Switzerland-based striker Jordan Pefok (undisclosed injury) could miss a UEFA Champions League qualifier Tuesday for his club.



"We have an idea of what our best 11 is going to look like and potentially what the whole squad can look like," coach Gregg Berhalter said last week on U.S. Soccer’s podcast.



"But I can guarantee you," he added, "by the time we get into camp there’s gonna be two or three players who can’t come for some reason. And we’re going to have to adapt."



What adjustments will Berhalter make if some or all of the players above can’t go? Here’s a quick look at his options.

FORWARD



Even if Pulisic is cleared to travel by Aug. 29, the day players begin reporting to camp, the layoff will have impacted his fitness. These new triple-match windows, which were introduced in response to the pandemic, will force teams to rotate players heavily in order to avoid injury and keep them fresh.

Berhalter could opt to save his headliner for the all-important Canada match and the trip to San Pedro Sula afterward. "It’s not going to be 11 players pushing us through all three games," Berhalter said.



If Pulisic is unable to man his usual left-wing spot in the opener, Brendan Aaronson is next in line to fill in. Konrad de la Fuente, who’s off to a strong start to his club career with French power Marseille, could be summoned as cover.

At center forward, Zardes’ absence all but ensures that 21-year-old Josh Sargent will lead the line next month. Gold Cup participants Matthew Hoppe and/or Nicholas Gioacchini could back up Sargent if Pefok is also ruled out.

Any further attrition could see former U.S. striker Bobby Wood or even Ricardo Pepi, an 18-year-old whose nine MLS goals lead all Americans in 2021, considered for a roster that will boast close to 30 names instead of the pre-pandemic usual of 23. Both, however, are long shots.



Giovanni Reyna is sure to keep his spot on the right wing if healthy, even if Berhalter figures to eventually move Reyna into the midfield playmaking role he now occupies for Borussia Dortmund. Until then, Tim Weah is his second choice on the right side.



MIDFIELD



Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are locks to start the opener. So is hard-tackling Kellyn Acosta, who upped his stock considerably this summer — unless Berhalter goes with the five-man back line that he used in June’s Nations League final triumph over El Tri.



El Salvador isn’t Mexico, though. To set the tone for the rest of qualifying, the U.S. seems likely to push hard for a win on the road against perhaps the weakest of its seven "Octagonal" foes. That means Cristian Roldan will reprise his Gold Cup super-sub role off the bench, while Sebastian Lletget is another proven option if the U.S. needs to protect a late lead in San Salvador.



DEFENSE



Ream started the Nations League final alongside John Brooks and Mark McKenzie in a three-man central defense. Miles Robinson won a starting job since then based on his stellar showing at the Gold Cup, leaving McKenzie’s involvement to depend on Berhalter’s choice of formation if Ream is indeed unavailable.



Berhalter must figure out the fullbacks, too. Does he deploy Sergiño Dest on the right side, where he’s started Barcelona’s first two La Liga games, or on the left? The smart money is on the latter, which would open a spot for DeAndre Yedlin on the right — the same setup as in the Nations League finale.



Yedlin is among the few members of the USMNT player pool who have previously appeared in qualifying — experience that will be crucial in the potential absence of Pulisic, Arriola, Ream and/or Zardes.



GOALKEEPER



With New England’s Matt Turner in midseason form, perhaps the Gold Cup "golden glove" recipient ought to get the nod in net over Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath, neither of whom have appeared for their English clubs so far this season.

Yet Berhalter has been consistent over his almost three years in charge that Steffen is his No. 1. That doesn’t figure to change before next month.



Still, while Nations League hero Horvath has shown that he doesn’t necessarily need regular reps to keep sharp, it might make more sense for him to remain with Nottingham Forest during the international break. That could help Horvath wrest Forest’s starting job from incumbent Brice Samba, giving the U.S. another in-form keeper when qualifying resumes in October.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre .

