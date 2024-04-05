National Football League Why Panthers extended DT Derrick Brown after overhauling their defense Updated Apr. 5, 2024 1:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

During an offseason in which the Panthers have had such heavy turnover on their defense, Carolina took a major step Friday to lock up a central part of that unit, signing defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year extension worth $96 million.

Brown, who turns 26 this month, made his first Pro Bowl this past season after leading all NFL defensive linemen with 103 tackles. His presence in the middle of the defensive front remains a strength on Carolina's overhauled defense, and the team's new leadership had made it clear keeping him was a priority.

"Derrick's a great player, great person, and he embodies what a Panther is," general manager Dan Morgan said at the NFL Combine.

Brown, taken with the seventh overall pick in the 2020 draft, was set to play on his fifth-year option this fall, earning $11.7 million. The new deal will tack on four years, keeping him in Carolina through the 2028 season.

The money is a substantial commitment for the Panthers, who traded pass-rusher Brian Burns to the Giants last month after being unable to work out a long-term extension. Burns got $141 million over five years from New York, and linebacker Frankie Luvu, who left in free agency, got $31 million from the Commanders. On a per-year basis, Brown is now the Panthers' highest-paid player, topping the $20 million per year that new guard Robert Hunt just landed in free agency last month.

Can Brown now take his game to another level? He has been a prolific tackler and a key cog in Carolina's run defense, but hasn't gotten to opposing quarterbacks much, with eight career sacks in four seasons and no fumbles forced or recovered. Pro Football Focus rated him as the NFL's No. 4 interior lineman on defense, and one of the three ahead of him (Aaron Donald) has since retired.

The $96 million ties Brown as the fourth-highest paid defensive tackle in the league, behind three deals signed last month. The Chiefs paid Chris Jones $31.75 million per year to stay in Kansas City, the Raiders gave Christian Wilkins $27.5 million a year to leave Miami, and the Ravens paid Justin Madubuike $24.5 million to stay in Baltimore.

Brown is a rare holdover on what will largely be a new Panthers defense, with coordinator Ejiro Evero returning. Carolina has added edge rushers Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and linebacker Josey Jewell, as well as safeties Jordan Fuller and Nick Scott.

The Panthers promoted Morgan to GM and hired Dave Canales as head coach after finishing 2-15 for the worst record in the NFL, and the defensive makeover comes as they try to improve on a 29th-place finish in points allowed. Their 11 takeaways were the fewest in the NFL in 2023, as were their 27 sacks.

Brown's extension ends a streak of Carolina not being able to keep their first-round picks long beyond their rookie deals, having traded away running back Christian McCaffrey (2017), receiver DJ Moore (2018) and Burns (2019). The next one on the list would be their 2021 first-round pick, cornerback Jaycee Horn, who has played well while limited by injuries and is expected to play on a fifth-year option in 2025.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports' NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers , Falcons , Panthers and Saints . He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

