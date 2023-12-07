Minnesota Vikings What could Justin Jefferson’s return mean for Josh Dobbs, Vikings? Published Dec. 7, 2023 10:53 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that quarterback Josh Dobbs would start after Minnesota's bye week as they travel to face the Raiders in Las Vegas. That has been the case since quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles tear and the team traded for Dobbs just before the deadline.

We've seen a mixed bag of results, but Dobbs is about to get something he hasn't yet had as a Viking — nor any other time in his career: a truly elite wide receiver.

Justin Jefferson was activated off injured reserve before the team's bye. It followed the 21-day practice window in its entirety as Jefferson practiced with the team, trying to get up to speed. He hasn't played since October 8, going down in Minnesota's heartbreaking loss to Kansas City with a hamstring injury.

Those are tricky injuries to begin with and the Vikings were not about to rush their best player back onto an uncertain field. But Jefferson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which keeps him on schedule for a return this Sunday.

At 6-6, the Vikings are firmly in the hunt for a wild-card spot, but most wouldn't have predicted that immediately after Cousins went down.

The question is now if Jefferson will elevate the team enough to continue that playoff push. Dobbs has been relying heavily on rookie Jordan Addison, as Cousins did before his injury, in Jefferson's absence. Addison has stepped up admirably, catching 54 passes on the season for 686 yards. Most impressively, he has the fifth-most touchdowns in the league with seven.

Addison had his first 100-yard game two weeks after Jefferson's injury — and it came at the biggest moment of the season against the San Francisco 49ers, when he caught seven passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging nearly eight targets a game since then. Now, he can go back to being in that secondary role if you assume Jefferson resumes his usual workload.

There is also the question of how Jefferson will jell with Dobbs. The two haven't played together before — but they have practiced with each other over these past few weeks. Jefferson is also getting something he hasn't had in the NFL before: a mobile quarterback. The last time he went through scramble drills with a quarterback, he said, was at LSU with Joe Burrow.

"It's an extra thing the defense has to be aware of," Jefferson said. "Not only do you have to worry about our receivers and tight ends and backs, but you also have to worry about a quarterback that's running and able to be mobile. It's a lot of weapons on the field."

The offense undoubtedly changes with Jefferson's availability. The communication between Dobbs and O'Connell has also been constant throughout the last few weeks since Dobbs got to Minnesota. That ramped up even with the Vikings on their bye week.

"I texted him after the game," said Dobbs this week. "As we get into more installs, I've been texting him ideas or, ‘hey, you got time to go through the first and second-down gameplan?' Because I want to play the best football I can because I know all the guys in here have worked so hard to get to this moment where we hold our own destiny. When the ball is in my hands, I don't want any question or hesitation on that field. I want to go out and play as clean as possible … The communication has been both ways, which has been good because that's communication you have to have in order to be successful on Sundays."

The Vikings will face a Las Vegas defense that ranks 13th in passing yards allowed per game with 216. They're second-to-last in third-down conversion rate, allowing teams to get a first down on 46.3% of their third-down attempts.

There could be an opportunity with Jefferson back on the field for Minnesota to get back on track.

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

