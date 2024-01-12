National Football League
Washington Commanders reportedly hire 49ers' Adam Peters as GM
Published Jan. 12, 2024 11:56 a.m. ET

The Washington Commanders continue to add to their front office under new owner Josh Harris, as they've hired former San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters as their new general manager, according to a report from ESPN on Friday morning.

Earlier this week, Washington hired former Minnesota Vikings general manager Chris Spielman and former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers to consult the franchise's search for a new head of football operations and head coach. The Commanders fired Ron Rivera after four seasons at the helm on Monday.

Peters, 44, joined San Francisco in 2017 and has served as the organization's assistant general manager from 2021-23. Prior to his time with the 49ers, Peters had lengthy stints with the New England Patriots (2003-08) and Denver Broncos (2009-16).

The Commanders went 4-13 this season, good for last place in the NFC East for a second consecutive season. They hold the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

