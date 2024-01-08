National Football League Commanders hire former NBA exec Bob Myers to lead franchise overhaul Updated Jan. 8, 2024 12:22 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Josh Harris has dreams of building a dynasty with the Washington Commanders. So in his first big move as the team's new owner, he has enlisted the help of a man who built a dynasty in the NBA.

The Commanders new owner kicked off his overhaul of the franchise on Monday morning by hiring former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers as an advisor to assist his search for a new head of football operations and head coach. The 48-year-old Myers was a two-time NBA executive of the year and built a team that won four championships in 11 seasons before he stepped down in June.

Harris also hired former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman as part of the "advisory committee" that will also include minority owners Magic Johnson, Mitch Rales and David Blitzer. Their search began on Monday morning when Commanders coach Ron Rivera was officially fired.

The Commanders current GM, Martin Mayhew, and Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Marty Hurney will stay in the organization, at least temporarily, to assist the search.

"To deliver upon our ultimate goal of becoming an elite franchise and consistently competing for the Super Bowl, there is a lot to do and first we must establish a strong organizational infrastructure led by the industry's best and most talented individuals," Harris said in a statement. "As such, we will conduct a thorough search process to ensure we find the right candidates to guide this franchise forward."

Myers is expected to take the lead in the search, according to a team source. He got the attention of Harris, who also owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, with the work he did over the past eight years when his Warriors reached the NBA Finals six times. He wasn't with the Warriors when superstar Stephen Curry was drafted, but he did help build the team around him, first as an assistant GM in 2011 and then as the GM beginning in 2012.

"In my experience, championship infrastructure begins with a strong ownership group that provides culture and invests in attracting the industry's most talented and innovative leaders," Myers said in a statement released by the Commanders. "In speaking with Josh and his team, it's clear they will do everything it takes to build out a world-class organization.

"This is the type of opportunity that really inspires me."

Myers will work closely with Spielman, 61, who comes with more than 30 years of NFL experience, including nine years as the GM of the Vikings (2012-21). He was also the GM of the Miami Dolphins for one season in 2004.

"I know how much this franchise means to Josh and how motivated he is to reestablish a culture of winning," Spielman said in a statement. "Josh and his partners are willing to invest the time, energy and resourcs to build this franchise the right way — without cutting corners — and that is critical as you approach an important offseason like the one in front of us."

The Commanders' plan, according to a source, is to hire the head of football operations first and to let that person have a say in the hiring of a new coach. There is no timetable, but with four other teams also looking for head coaches — the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons — the "advisory committee" has already begun contacting candidates. The Commanders have requested interviews with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Rams DC Raheem Morris.

Harris, who bought the Commanders for $6.05 billion from Dan Snyder last summer, called his moves today "among the most critical I make for the franchise — attracting exceptional talent, empowering them to lead and holding them accountable." He also said he will be "personally involved" in the search for the new head of football operations and head coach.

"Stewarding this franchise is a responsibility we don't take lightly," he said. "We're eager to lay the foundation for the next chapter of Commanders football."

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .

