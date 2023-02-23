National Football League USC's Caleb Williams reveals which NFL team he'd like to go to Updated Feb. 23, 2023 4:39 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Caleb Williams took the college football world by storm in 2022, putting together a record-setting season en route to being named the Heisman Trophy winner.

The standout QB is returning to USC this fall for another go around with the Trojans, but where he will be playing after that remains up in the air.

Williams, 21, is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it appears the Washington, D.C. native has his eyes on the Sunshine State.

"I like to be around younger coaches," Williams told PEOPLE during an interview ahead of Super Bowl LVII. "I'd probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn't bad. That's probably my number one spot.

"I also like the colors," Williams added. "The colors are pretty cool and the weather's good."

Mike McDaniel, 39, just wrapped up his first season as an NFL head coach, leading the Dolphins to a 9-8 record in the regular season and a spot in the playoffs, their first since 2016. He was the third-youngest coach in the league last season, with only Minnesota's Kevin O'Connell (37) and L.A.'s Sean McVay (36) younger.

Wherever Williams lands in the NFL, he made it clear that he will be appreciative to be there.

"San Fran, Raiders or Falcons, I'd play anywhere," Williams noted.

Williams began his college football career at Oklahoma in 2021, serving as the backup to Spencer Rattler. He entered the transfer portal ahead of his sophomore season and opted to pack up for Southern California to reunite with Lincoln Riley, who had been the head coach for the Sooners before being hired by the Trojans.

Williams went 11–3 as the Trojans' starter in 2022. He completed 66.6% of his passes for 4,537 yards, the third-most among quarterbacks, and led all signal-callers with 42 touchdowns.

In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy, Williams was named the AP College Football Player of the Year, becoming USC's first winner since Reggie Bush in 2005. He also earned the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

As far as next season goes, Williams is excited to get back to USC — Heisman Trophy in hand.

"It's awesome. I get to bring it back to USC, share that with all my teammates and go on another run to hopefully be able to win a National Championship," Williams said. "Maybe I'll get another Heisman next year, which would be really cool also."

