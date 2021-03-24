National Football League The Miami Dolphins have a dilemma: Help Tua or draft his replacement? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If the Miami Dolphins find themselves struggling to decide what to do in the upcoming NFL Draft, they might be able to learn something from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals found themselves in a bit of a dilemma in 2019, similar to what the Dolphins are facing now.

The previous year, Arizona had traded up from its draft position at No. 15 in the first round, all the way up to No. 10, so that they snag UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

Then two things happened.

First, Rosen had a lackluster rookie season, completing just 55.2% of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His passer rating was a disappointing 66.7.

Next, Kyler Murray went to the NFL Scouting Combine and turned out to not only be fast, but also taller and heavier than anyone expected. He turned heads. This led to questions: Would the Cardinals, sitting on the No. 1 pick, move on from Rosen so soon after investing so much to get him?

Heading into that 2019 draft, most people said some version of "don’t be silly. You just picked a quarterback. You can’t get rid of him already!"

Adam Schein was among them, writing on NFL.com:

"I understand the allure of dot-connecting when it comes to Murray and the team holding the No. 1 pick in the draft. But I really dig logic. The Arizona Cardinals have their quarterback. They need to use all draft capital to support him, not replace him."

Schein wasn’t alone. Many made the case that to draft Murray would be the Cardinals admitting that they messed up in drafting Rosen. Conventional wisdom would suggest you stick with him. In that case, though, the conventional wisdom was wrong.

Fast-forward two years later and here we are again. Only this time it’s not the Cardinals who face this dilemma – they do have their quarterback now! – it’s the Miami Dolphins.

Like the Cardinals in 2019, the Dolphins find themselves in possession of a once-highly touted quarterback who had a lackluster rookie season. And they also find themselves at the top of the draft.

The Josh Rosen-type in the current situation is Tua Tagovailoa. And to be fair to him, he had a better rookie year than Rosen did in 2018. In 10 games (nine starts), Tua completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. His passer rating was 87.1. Tagovailoa didn't dazzle as much as they had hoped, however, and he also has a history of injuries.

So here the Dolphins sit in possession of the No. 3 overall pick in a quarterback-rich draft.

Do they follow conventional wisdom and use their position to get Tua some help? Or do they go after someone like Ohio State star Justin Fields at the No. 3 spot?

Colin Cowherd thinks the Dolphins should take the latter approach because Fields is just too good.

"Miami could take a mulligan on Tua and do what Arizona did," Cowherd said on "The Herd." "Justin Fields is bigger than Tua, stronger than Tua, faster than Tua, a bigger high-end arm than Tua. He’s a better athlete than Tua."

Cowherd said that Tua is fine as a pocket passer in the mold of Kirk Cousins or Andy Dalton, but also pointed out that when the rookie was replaced by 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick during the season, Fitzpatrick looked "significantly more athletic."

Tua also struggled under pressure, compiling just a 45.6 passer rating with no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in that situation.

Offering a counterpoint to the discussion, though, was Cowherd’s guest on the show, Ryen Russillo. He said that while admitting Tua’s rookie season wasn’t great, he felt the young quarterback deserved more of a chance.

"There’s no way I can take a QB this quickly at No. 3," Russillo said. "I just can’t."

Russillo pointed out that if the Dolphins brought in Fields – and under the assumption that they did not trade Tua – they would change the whole dynamic of their roster, change the breakdown of reps in practice, and potentially invite discord into the locker room.

Instead, he advised the Dolphins to give Tua another chance, to show more trust in him in their play-calling, and to see if he can reach his potential.

"I’m still hoping that guy from Alabama exists, and I wouldn’t want to derail it this soon with a pick that high."

Will the Dolphins play to conventional wisdom and get some help for their young quarterback? Or will they follow the Cardinals’ model and simply grab Fields, who appears to be the better player?

We’ll find out on when the NFL Draft begins on April 29.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.