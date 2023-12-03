National Football League
Texans WR Tank Dell out for season with fractured fibula
Texans WR Tank Dell out for season with fractured fibula

Published Dec. 3, 2023 5:21 p.m. ET

Houston Texans rookie receiver Tank Dell suffered a fractured fibula in the first quarter of Sunday's game against Denver and will miss the rest of the season.

Dell was carted off the field after being rolled up on at the end of a three-yard touchdown run by Dameon Pierce.

Players immediately motioned for trainers as Dell remained on the ground, writhing in pain. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans also came onto the field and talked to Dell before he was helped onto a cart. He had a towel covering his face as he was taken to the locker room.

Dell, a third-round pick from the University of Houston, entered the game as the third rookie in NFL history with at least five catches and a TD reception in four straight games. Entering Sunday, he had at least 100 yards receiving in two of his past three home games, highlighted by a career-high 149 yards receiving two weeks ago. He is tied for first among rookies with a franchise-record seven touchdown receptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

