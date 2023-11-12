National Football League Taylor Swift embraces Travis Kelce, changes song lyric for him at Argentina concert Updated Nov. 12, 2023 9:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In perhaps the most obvious public confirmation of their relationship since rumors of it first surfaced back in September, Taylor Swift changed the lyrics to one of her songs to refer to Travis Kelce and then embraced him when coming off the stage during a concert in the first international leg of her "Eras Tour."

With the Chiefs on their bye this week, Kelce flew to Argentina with Swift and her father and took in the concert next to Scott Swift, who was wearing a Chiefs lanyard. When Taylor debuted a new tweak to the lyrics of her hit song "Karma" to reference "that guy on the Chiefs," Scott gave Kelce a playful shove and put his hands up as Kelce covered his face in glee.

Other videos and photos posted to social media depicted Kelce and Scott Swift enjoying conversation with each other throughout the evening.

But the most viral moment came when Taylor left the stage during an intermission — and ran straight into Travis' arms near the stage, in full view of several hundred concert attendees. The two shared a kiss and long embrace.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Messenger, which first broke the news of Kelce and Taylor Swift "quietly hanging out" in September, the two are "fully dating" in a "serious" relationship.

Swift has been at four Chiefs games since the initial report emerged and hosted a watch party featuring other Chiefs significant others — including Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany — when the Chiefs played the Dolphins in Germany last week. Cameras at the games Swift has attended have seen her chatting with Kelce's parents Donna and Ed as well.

Though Swift will still be touring in South America when the Chiefs return from their bye against the Eagles next week, it will still be a Kelce-centric affair as Travis faces off against his brother, Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, for the first time since the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in last year's Super Bowl.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

&amp;nbsp;

share