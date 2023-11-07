National Football League Report: Taylor Swift hosted watch party for Chiefs significant others Sunday Published Nov. 7, 2023 2:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Taylor Swift did not accompany rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on their trip to Germany to watch Kansas City take on the Dolphins on Sunday, but she still reportedly found a way to help a few Chiefs wives cheer the team on from across the ocean.

According to the New York Post, Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, the wives of former Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele and current tight end Blake Bell, respectively, were seen leaving Swift's New York City apartment Sunday morning after the Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14. Swift also reportedly spent time with Brittany Mahomes, wife of star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, over the weekend.

[Related: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs are doing what teams building dynasties do]

While Blake Bell is still on the Chiefs' roster, Shane Buechele is now on the Bills' practice squad. However, his wife is still a close friend of Brittany Mahomes, likely due at least in part to their husbands having shared a Super Bowl-winning quarterback room. Paige Buechele, Lyndsay Bell and Brittany Mahomes also posted pictures of themselves together in New York on social media over the past week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift is gearing up for her own international adventure as she readies to her hit "Eras Tour" concert cities overseas starting this week. Kelce reportedly plans to accompany her to South America for the first few concerts, taking advantage of the Chiefs' upcoming bye week.

Kelce celebrated an accomplishment of his own this past weekend, passing fellow tight end legend Tony Gonzalez to become the Chiefs' all-time receiving yards leader. Swift liked an Instagram post from People noting the milestone.

The Chiefs return from their bye in Week 11 for a matchup where all eyes will once again be on Kelce — against his brother Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share