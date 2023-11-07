National Football League
Report: Taylor Swift hosted watch party for Chiefs significant others Sunday
National Football League

Report: Taylor Swift hosted watch party for Chiefs significant others Sunday

Published Nov. 7, 2023 2:49 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift did not accompany rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs on their trip to Germany to watch Kansas City take on the Dolphins on Sunday, but she still reportedly found a way to help a few Chiefs wives cheer the team on from across the ocean. 

According to the New York Post, Paige Buechele and Lyndsay Bell, the wives of former Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele and current tight end Blake Bell, respectively, were seen leaving Swift's New York City apartment Sunday morning after the Chiefs beat the Dolphins 21-14. Swift also reportedly spent time with Brittany Mahomes, wife of star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, over the weekend.

[Related: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs are doing what teams building dynasties do]

While Blake Bell is still on the Chiefs' roster, Shane Buechele is now on the Bills' practice squad. However, his wife is still a close friend of Brittany Mahomes, likely due at least in part to their husbands having shared a Super Bowl-winning quarterback room. Paige Buechele, Lyndsay Bell and Brittany Mahomes also posted pictures of themselves together in New York on social media over the past week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swift is gearing up for her own international adventure as she readies to her hit "Eras Tour" concert cities overseas starting this week. Kelce reportedly plans to accompany her to South America for the first few concerts, taking advantage of the Chiefs' upcoming bye week.

Kelce celebrated an accomplishment of his own this past weekend, passing fellow tight end legend Tony Gonzalez to become the Chiefs' all-time receiving yards leader. Swift liked an Instagram post from People noting the milestone.

The Chiefs return from their bye in Week 11 for a matchup where all eyes will once again be on Kelce — against his brother Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NBA odds: Wembanyama, Holmgren Rookie of the Year odds on the move

2023 NBA odds: Wembanyama, Holmgren Rookie of the Year odds on the move

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes