Could Taylor Swift make it to K.C. for Kelce brothers' Super Bowl rematch?

We already know several of Travis Kelce's loved ones will be in the building next week when Kelce and the Chiefs take the field. After all, the Chiefs are playing the Eagles — and Travis's brother, Jason Kelce — in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl.

But could Travis look and see Taylor Swift in the bleachers (or, more likely, in a VIP suite) next Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium?

It seems unlikely, given that Swift just kicked off the first international leg of her "Eras Tour" concert series in South America over the weekend — with Kelce in attendance as the Chiefs were on a bye.

[Taylor Swift embraces Travis Kelce, changes song lyric for him at Argentina concert]

But, there is a slim opportunity for Swift to jet up to Kansas City on Nov. 20 to support her man, if she is ready for it.

Here's how.

Taylor Swift's concert schedule

Swift just finished the first weekend of her international tour, which stretches through the end of 2024 with periodic breaks. She had three concerts at River Plate Stadium, a famed soccer venue in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift will do another three-concert stop further north in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Part of the popularity of Swift's "Eras Tour" is that, as the name suggests, she features more than 40 hit songs from every era of her career, making a show that lasts over three hours.

According to multiple entertainment websites who tracked the U.S. edition of her concert series last summer, Swift usually takes the stage around or after 8 p.m. local time. Thus, the soonest Swift would leave the venue is probably around midnight. Yes, as in the name of her 2022 album.

Flights from Rio De Janiero to Kansas City

Flying commercial from one of Brazil's biggest hubs to the self-titled "Heart of America" would take at least 16 hours, according to available information. Fortunately for Swift, she likely would be taking a private jet. A nonstop flight between Rio De Janeiro would take roughly 12 hours.

With at least one refueling stop likely needed, that would put Swift's total travel time at around 13 hours. We can add an extra 30 minutes for Swift to get from her concert to her plane — the nearest international airport is about a 20-minute drive away from the stadium where she will be playing, according to Google Maps.

Another factor in Swift's favor is time zones. Rio De Janiero is three hours ahead of Kansas City, which not only gives Swift some time back but also would roughly be the same time adjustment as a U.S. domestic flight from the East Coast to the West Coast.

To sum it all up, if Swift left her concert at around 12:30 a.m. local time Monday morning after her final show, she could conceivably arrive in Kansas City around 11 a.m. local time — more than enough time to shake off the jet lag and arrive at Arrowhead Stadium by kickoff, which is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. local time.

Swift does not have another concert after then until that Friday in Sao Paulo, giving her plenty of time to travel back down to Brazil.

Why Taylor Swift would attend this game

As the old saying goes, love makes people do unimaginable things — though it is probably unrealistic for Swift to keep traveling across continents every week while the Chiefs aim to defend their Super Bowl title.

But this game is different. It marks just the fifth time in Travis and Jason Kelce's careers that they will play against each other, and first since they became the first pair of brothers to face off in the Super Bowl, where Travis's Chiefs beat Jason's Eagles 38-35 last February.

While Jason has been publicly supportive of his brother's new relationship every time he has spoken about it both on the podcast he co-hosts with Travis and to various media outlets, it does not appear he has met Swift since the two started dating.

Of course, Jason is a busy guy in his own right. When he is not working as an All-Pro center and helping the Eagles to an NFL-best 8-1 start to the season — or being named a Sexiest Man Alive finalist by People — Jason and his wife, Kylie, are busy raising their three young daughters. In other words, when else would these two couples' extremely busy schedules all align?

Swift already has been seen in public talking with Jason and Travis's mother, Donna, and father, Ed. She could seize upon this opportunity to finally meet Jason. Swift and Travis are reportedly trying to "see each other as much as they can during this busy season." What better time to make the extra effort to see each other one more time than during one of the Chiefs' biggest games of the season?

Plus, if Swift has one NFL rooting interest outside of "that guy on the Chiefs," it's the Eagles — whom she previously confessed her loyalty to. The Philadelphia-area native even met Travis's current head coach, Andy Reid, back when Reid coached the Eagles.

It might seem like a bold wrinkle into Swift's already-grueling tour schedule. But maybe Swift can pull it off with a message to her new beau — "Look what you made me do."

