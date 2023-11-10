National Football League Eagles' Jason Kelce reflects on being named 2023 Sexiest Man Alive finalist Published Nov. 10, 2023 12:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was recently named a finalist for PEOPLE's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive award, and the entire situation has dumbfounded him.

"I don't know how this all happened, but it's honestly just another day," Kelce said with a laugh on the Thursday Night Football pregame show. "My wife tells me all the time I'm the sexiest man in the world, so I've been wondering what's been taking so long for this nomination to happen. It's been a whirlwind; it's been fun. It's a win for plus-sized bearded men all over."

That said, Kelce took accountability for coming up short. "It's more about self-reflection," he added. "What could I have done to be better? How could I have been sexier? I don't know. I did the best I could."

As for Kelce's Eagles, they continue to rack up wins this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

After winning a 28-23 nail-biter over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, Philadelphia improved to 8-1 and now holds a 2.5-game lead on Dallas for first place in the NFC East. Furthermore, Kelce and the Eagles have been rolling on offense.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has rebounded after a slow start. He has totaled 2,347 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 97.0 passer rating, while completing a career-best 68.9% of his passes thus far. Hurts has also rushed for 316 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the whole, the Eagles are averaging 247.1 passing yards (seventh in the NFL), 129.7 rushing yards (seventh), 376.8 total yards (third) and 28.0 points (second) per game.

Philadelphia has a bye this week and then travels to Arrowhead Stadium for a Monday night clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share