'Quarterbacks rejoice' as Rams star Aaron Donald retires from NFL

Published Mar. 15, 2024 1:14 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday. The eight-time All-Pro spent the entirety of his 10-year career with the Rams, winning Super LVI with the franchise. 

The eight-time All-Pro and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year spent much of his time in the league chasing down opposing quarterbacks, having racked up a total of 111 career sacks. Donald posted six 10-plus sack seasons, including leading the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 2018. Last season, he totaled 8.0 sacks and 53 combined tackles.

Here's how social media reacted to Donald's retirement: 

QBs rejoice

Generational talent

Great recognizes great

J.J. Watt, a former great defensive lineman in his own right, saluted Donald for a fantastic career.

