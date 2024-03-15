National Football League 'Quarterbacks rejoice' as Rams star Aaron Donald retires from NFL Published Mar. 15, 2024 1:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday. The eight-time All-Pro spent the entirety of his 10-year career with the Rams, winning Super LVI with the franchise.

The eight-time All-Pro and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year spent much of his time in the league chasing down opposing quarterbacks, having racked up a total of 111 career sacks. Donald posted six 10-plus sack seasons, including leading the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 2018. Last season, he totaled 8.0 sacks and 53 combined tackles.

Here's how social media reacted to Donald's retirement:

QBs rejoice

ADVERTISEMENT

Generational talent

Great recognizes great

J.J. Watt, a former great defensive lineman in his own right, saluted Donald for a fantastic career.

Check back for updates!

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share