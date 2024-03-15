'Quarterbacks rejoice' as Rams star Aaron Donald retires from NFL
Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday. The eight-time All-Pro spent the entirety of his 10-year career with the Rams, winning Super LVI with the franchise.
The eight-time All-Pro and former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year spent much of his time in the league chasing down opposing quarterbacks, having racked up a total of 111 career sacks. Donald posted six 10-plus sack seasons, including leading the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 2018. Last season, he totaled 8.0 sacks and 53 combined tackles.
Here's how social media reacted to Donald's retirement:
QBs rejoice
Generational talent
Great recognizes great
J.J. Watt, a former great defensive lineman in his own right, saluted Donald for a fantastic career.
Check back for updates!
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Justin Fields' trade market isn't shrinking. It never existed in the first place
2024-25 NFL odds: How will star players perform in new cities?
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
-
NFL reviewing whether Eagles, Falcons violated tampering policies
Jason Kelce says he’s staying retired despite Eagles's free agency moves
2024 NFL Draft sleepers: 7 underrated prospects outside the first round
-
Maybe Cowboys really are 'all in' — just not the way we expected
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
AFC East winners and losers from first wave of NFL free agency
Dak Prescott accused of sexual assault by woman after Cowboys QB sued her on extortion claim
-
Justin Fields' trade market isn't shrinking. It never existed in the first place
2024-25 NFL odds: How will star players perform in new cities?
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
-
NFL reviewing whether Eagles, Falcons violated tampering policies
Jason Kelce says he’s staying retired despite Eagles's free agency moves
2024 NFL Draft sleepers: 7 underrated prospects outside the first round
-
Maybe Cowboys really are 'all in' — just not the way we expected
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
AFC East winners and losers from first wave of NFL free agency