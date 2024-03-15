National Football League Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald announces retirement from NFL Updated Mar. 15, 2024 1:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, announced on Friday that he's retiring from the NFL.

Donald spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Rams, whom he helped win Super Bowl LVI. He was named All-Pro eight times — missing out only as a rookie and during his injury-marred 2022 season — and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his 10 seasons.

Donald mulled retirement in recent seasons, including after the Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago. Last season, he totaled eight sacks, 53 combined tackles and three passes defended.

Donald posted six 10-plus sack seasons, including leading the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 2018. He was also the 2014 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Rams selected Donald with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The great players in our league elevate the people around them and Aaron has modeled the way for our team as long as I've been with the Rams," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "He's an elite competitor, someone who leads by example in a way that's authentic to him, and an exceptional teammate who inspires everyone around him to be the best version of themselves. As great of a player he is, he's an even better person.

"He is truly one of one, and epitomizes everything that's right about sports. I will forever cherish the memories we've made and will always be grateful for how he poured everything into this game and into our team. He's meant a lot to me personally and to my family."

"There will never be another Aaron Donald," Rams general manager Les Snead said, while Rams owner/chairman E. Stanley Kroenke referenced the defensive tackle as "one of the greatest players of all time."

Los Angeles went 10-7 last season but was eliminated in the NFC wild-card round by the Detroit Lions.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Los Angeles Rams Aaron Donald

share