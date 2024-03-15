National Football League
Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald announces retirement from NFL
National Football League

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald announces retirement from NFL

Updated Mar. 15, 2024 1:46 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, announced on Friday that he's retiring from the NFL.

Donald spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Rams, whom he helped win Super Bowl LVI. He was named All-Pro eight times — missing out only as a rookie and during his injury-marred 2022 season — and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of his 10 seasons.

Donald mulled retirement in recent seasons, including after the Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago. Last season, he totaled eight sacks, 53 combined tackles and three passes defended.

Donald posted six 10-plus sack seasons, including leading the NFL with 20.5 sacks in 2018. He was also the 2014 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. The Rams selected Donald with the No. 13 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The great players in our league elevate the people around them and Aaron has modeled the way for our team as long as I've been with the Rams," Rams head coach Sean McVay said in a statement. "He's an elite competitor, someone who leads by example in a way that's authentic to him, and an exceptional teammate who inspires everyone around him to be the best version of themselves. As great of a player he is, he's an even better person. 

"He is truly one of one, and epitomizes everything that's right about sports. I will forever cherish the memories we've made and will always be grateful for how he poured everything into this game and into our team. He's meant a lot to me personally and to my family."

"There will never be another Aaron Donald," Rams general manager Les Snead said, while Rams owner/chairman E. Stanley Kroenke referenced the defensive tackle as "one of the greatest players of all time."

Los Angeles went 10-7 last season but was eliminated in the NFC wild-card round by the Detroit Lions.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Dak Prescott accused of sexual assault by woman after Cowboys QB sued her on extortion claim

Dak Prescott accused of sexual assault by woman after Cowboys QB sued her on extortion claim

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Tournament Image Big Ten TournamentBig East Tournament Image Big East Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes