Philadelphia Eagles reportedly restructure DE Josh Sweat's contract

Published Mar. 15, 2024 3:49 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles have restructured defensive end Josh Sweat's contract for the 2024 NFL season, NFL Network reported Friday.

Sweat, 26, has been mentioned in trade rumors throughout the offseason, but will now presumably remain in Philadelphia, where he has spent his entire six-year NFL career.

Last season, Sweat totaled 6.5 sacks, 43 combined tackles and two forced fumbles. The season prior, he logged a career-high 11 sacks. On the whole, Philadelphia's defense struggled last season, surrendering 252.7 passing yards (31st in the NFL), 103.4 rushing yards (10th), 356.1 total yards (26th) and 25.2 points (30th) per game in the regular season.

Philadelphia has been one of the more active teams in the NFL free agent market this week, signing running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Devin White and bringing back defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who was part of its 2022 NFC-champion defense, among other moves.

Elsewhere, the Eagles gave linebacker Haason Reddick — who has averaged 13.5 sacks per season over the past two years — permission to seek a trade in February.

The Eagles are coming off an 11-6 regular-season campaign that saw them lose a combined six of seven games (regular season plus postseason) to end the season, which concluded with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round. 

